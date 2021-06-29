New Sizes and Optical Coatings for Off-the-Shelf Optics Make Rapid Prototyping Easier Than Ever Before

BARRINGTON, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has added an additional variety of new sizes and optical coatings for many off-the-shelf optical components, reducing the costs and lead times of rapid prototyping. This expanded product offering is available for immediate shipping, benefiting applications requiring small order quantities and quick prototyping, as it reduces the need for cost-prohibitive, low-volume custom solutions.

TECHSPEC(R) Sapphire Windows are manufactured from single crystal sapphire, making them ideal for demanding applications (such as laser systems).

The TECHSPEC®Sapphire Windows are one of the product lines with an expanded offering of sizes and coating options. These windows, which are manufactured from a single crystal of aluminum oxide (Al 2 O 3 ) sapphire, are now available with new infrared broadband anti-reflection (BBAR) coatings that expand the total covered wavelength range to 400 - 5000nm. These windows are ideal for harsh environment applications due to their extreme surface hardness, high thermal conductivity, high dielectric constant, and resistance to common chemical acids and alkalis.

The TECHSPEC® Ultrafast-Enhanced Silver Concave Laser Mirrors now include coating options for 800 - 1150nm wavelengths for Yb-doped lasers in addition to previous coatings tailored for Ti:sapphire lasers. With their extremely low group delay dispersion (GDD) as low as 0 ±20fs2, they are ideal for low- to medium-power ultrafast applications requiring broad bandwidths.

