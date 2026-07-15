New Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Redefines Consumer Audio with Mind-Bending Bass and Breakthrough Sound by Bose Technologies

Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC combines its most advanced patented Crusher bass to date with premium Sound by Bose technologies

PARK CITY, Utah, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy released Crusher 1080 ANC, the most advanced headphone in the brand's history and a groundbreaking evolution of its fan-favorite patented Crusher franchise. For the first time, Crusher 1080 ANC ($279.99) combines Skullcandy's multi-sensory Crusher bass with premium Sound by Bose technologies, unlocking a new way to experience audio content.

The new Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC is the most advanced headphone in the brand’s history and a groundbreaking evolution of its Crusher franchise. The Crusher 1080 ANC combines Skullcandy's multi-sensory Crusher bass with premium Sound by Bose technologies, unlocking a new way to experience audio content.

For years, Skullcandy has built a passionate global fan base around its Crusher technology with a simple idea: music should be felt, not just heard. Crusher uses a dedicated dual-driver system to create a subwoofer-like effect that lets listeners physically feel their music. With its sensory bass technology, Crusher became one of the first truly immersive products in consumer audio.

Now, Skullcandy delivers the most advanced Crusher experience yet. The headphones feature a new driver design that enhances clarity, detail, and separation in the sound resulting in a sharper, more impactful bass response than ever before. Paired with Sound by Bose technologies, they create the ultimate expression of Crusher, a platform where premium sound meets the thrill of physically feeling every single beat.

"Skullcandy is known for pushing the boundaries of bass. For the uninitiated, the Crusher experience is akin to standing front row at your favorite concert. It's the closest thing to reality," said Skullcandy CEO Brian Garofalow. "In addition to giving fans the best-ever Crusher experience, we worked with Bose to be the first partner to integrate their noise cancellation, spatial audio, and other Sound by Bose technologies together. We set out to make the world's greatest headphone by combining the two to deliver an incredible sonic experience for an unbelievable value."

"For 60 years, Bose has been dedicated to research and engineering better listening experiences that change how people listen to music," said Nick Smith, president of Bose Audio Technology and Chief Strategy Officer. "We're excited to bring some of our most advanced audio technologies to Crusher 1080 ANC and hear them paired with Skullcandy's unique sensory bass platform. This partnership is an exciting example of how Bose innovation can reach more listeners through distinctive new products and experiences."

At the center of Crusher 1080 ANC is Skullcandy's patented adjustable Crusher bass technology. Whether using the on-board Crusher wheel or the Skullcandy app, listeners can dial in their preferred bass level, from subtle low-end resonance to bone-rattling sensory impact.

Crusher 1080 ANC is also the very first headphone to offer a full suite of premium Sound by Bose audio technologies including Bose QuietControl 6-mic adaptive Acoustic Noise Cancellation, Bose TrueSpatial with head tracking, and Bose WaveForm Audio Engine.

Bose TrueSpatial technology pairs with Crusher bass to create a multidimensional soundstage that surrounds listeners with detail while preserving the visceral energy Crusher is known for. Bose QuietControl adaptive noise canceling uses multiple microphones and adaptive processing to reduce noise smoothly for a focused listening experience while Bose WaveForm Audio Engine keeps audio full, balanced, and smooth.

Proving premium audio doesn't have to come with a premium price, Skullcandy delivers Crusher 1080 ANC with Sound by Bose for an accessible $279.99 MSRP. Crusher 1080 ANC is available globally on skullcandy.com and retail locations in four unique colorways: black, candy, primer, and cement.

Technical Details Include:

Skullcandy Patented Crusher Bass Technology – Combines full-range audio drivers with dedicated bass drivers to create an adjustable sensory bass experience that lets users feel low frequencies in addition to hearing them.

– Combines full-range audio drivers with dedicated bass drivers to create an adjustable sensory bass experience that lets users feel low frequencies in addition to hearing them. Bose QuietControl ANC - Noise canceling designed for real life. Multiple microphones and adaptive processing reduce noise smoothly and comfortably, with Quiet (ANC), Aware (Transparency), and Off listening modes.

- Noise canceling designed for real life. Multiple microphones and adaptive processing reduce noise smoothly and comfortably, with Quiet (ANC), Aware (Transparency), and Off listening modes. Bose WaveForm - The audio engine behind better sound at any volume. It keeps audio full, balanced, and smooth so bass stays powerful, highs stay clean, and distortion stays out of the mix.

- The audio engine behind better sound at any volume. It keeps audio full, balanced, and smooth so bass stays powerful, highs stay clean, and distortion stays out of the mix. Bose TrueSpatial - 3D audio technology creates a more open and immersive sound experience that feels like listening to real speakers in front of you. With head tracking, everything stays naturally anchored as you move.

- 3D audio technology creates a more open and immersive sound experience that feels like listening to real speakers in front of you. With head tracking, everything stays naturally anchored as you move. Bose SpeechClarity - Reduces background noise so your voice comes through clearly in real-world environments. Calls sound natural and confident whether you are indoors, outdoors, or on the move.

- Reduces background noise so your voice comes through clearly in real-world environments. Calls sound natural and confident whether you are indoors, outdoors, or on the move. Battery Life – Up to 60 hours with ANC mode turned off and 50 hours with ANC mode turned on

Up to 60 hours with ANC mode turned off and 50 hours with ANC mode turned on Rapid Charge – A 10-minute charge provides 4 hours of playtime.

A 10-minute charge provides 4 hours of playtime. Auto Connect and Wear Detection - Automatically connects to previously paired devices and intelligently pauses or resumes audio when headphones are removed or put back on.

- Automatically connects to previously paired devices and intelligently pauses or resumes audio when headphones are removed or put back on. Multipoint Pairing – Pair to multiple devices at once for seamless transitions

Pair to multiple devices at once for seamless transitions Skullcandy App Compatible – Customize your listening experience with controls for Crusher Bass, Sound by Bose audio features, EQ modes, button settings, firmware updates, and more.

– Customize your listening experience with controls for Crusher Bass, Sound by Bose audio features, EQ modes, button settings, firmware updates, and more. EQ Modes – Music, Movie, and Podcast Modes, plus one customizable 5-Band EQ

– Music, Movie, and Podcast Modes, plus one customizable 5-Band EQ Customizable Button Settings - Personalize headphone controls by assigning preferred functions to onboard buttons for quick access to frequently used features.

- Personalize headphone controls by assigning preferred functions to onboard buttons for quick access to frequently used features. Natural Voice Sidetone for Calls – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

– Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally Low Latency Audio - Reduces audio delay for a more synchronized experience when gaming, streaming video, and watching content on compatible devices.

- Reduces audio delay for a more synchronized experience when gaming, streaming video, and watching content on compatible devices. Google Fast Pair Suite v3.3 - Quickly pair with Android devices and easily manage connections, device location, and audio switching across supported devices.

Quickly pair with Android devices and easily manage connections, device location, and audio switching across supported devices. Bluetooth ® (v5.3) + LE Audio with Auracast™

Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design

Roll-top Travel Bag

For more information visit Skullcandy.com or follow Skullcandy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Skullcandy

Founded in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. With deep roots in action sports culture, Skullcandy creates headphones, earbuds, and speakers that deliver powerful sound, bold style, and immersive experiences. Designed to move with you—from the mountains to the streets—Skullcandy gear is built to perform and made to stand out. Learn more at www.Skullcandy.com.

SOURCE SKULLCANDY