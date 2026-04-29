New Sky Vista Ranch Offers 2-3+ Acre Homesites from $99,900 near Fort Worth, Texas

Grand Opening Land Sale – May 2-3, 2026: Limited 2-3+ acre homesites with panoramic views from $99,900, 20 minutes from Weatherford and Granbury.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Vista Ranch, a new homesite community in North Texas located within 20 minutes of Downtown Weatherford and Downtown Granbury, and an easy commute to Fort Worth, will host its Grand Opening Land Sale May 2–3, 2026.

Offered for the first time by NLP of North Texas, an affiliate of National Land Partners, this limited release introduces a collection of 2 to 3+ acre homesites featuring panoramic hilltop views, gently rolling terrain, and a setting designed to showcase the wide-open landscapes of North Texas.

Gently rolling terrain and pristine elevation changes – easy to build on

Located beside the established Timberview Preserve ranch community, Sky Vista Ranch expands on the appeal of this sought-after area with newly available acreage that combines privacy, usability, and proximity to nearby city centers.

"We're seeing continued momentum in the North Texas land market, particularly in areas within reach of Fort Worth," stated Vince Cutaia, Vice President of NLP of North Texas. "Opportunities like this—where location, usability, and pricing align—are becoming increasingly limited."

The Grand Opening release provides buyers with early access to newly available homesites, with pricing offered from $99,900—representing a compelling opportunity to secure large-acreage property in one of North Texas' fastest-growing regions. Call today to schedule a private tour (866) 352-2249 or visit www.SkyVistaRanch.com.

Panoramic North Texas Homesites Designed for Lifestyle, Flexibility and Freedom

Sky Vista Ranch introduces a limited opportunity to own premium Texas land for sale in Parker and Hood Counties, featuring expansive 2 to 3+ acre homesites positioned along elevated terrain to maximize views, buildability, and privacy.

Property highlights include:

Elevated 2 to 3+ acre homesites with scenic vistas

Panoramic hilltop and long-range views

and long-range views Gently rolling terrain with natural elevation changes, ideal for building

Gated community with paved and private roads

with Underground electric to preserve natural views

to preserve natural views Prime location within 20 minutes to Downtown Weatherford and Downtown Granbury

Easy commute to Fort Worth

Nearby lakes, Brazos River recreation, and area golf courses

recreation, and area Flexibility to build when ready with no required timeframe

with Choose your own builder

Excellent bank financing and below-market seller financing available

Positioned approximately 20 minutes from both Downtown Weatherford and Downtown Granbury, with an easy commute to Fort Worth, Sky Vista Ranch offers convenient access to boutique shopping, dining, healthcare, and entertainment—while maintaining the quiet character and sense of community that defines North Texas country living.

Beyond its location and features, Sky Vista Ranch reflects the enduring appeal of land ownership in this region, with open surroundings, elevated terrain, and expansive skies creating a distinct and increasingly sought-after lifestyle. Residents can enjoy peaceful surroundings, scenic sunsets, and access to outdoor recreation, while remaining connected to the historic charm of Weatherford and the vibrant lakefront atmosphere of Granbury.

"One of the things that sets Sky Vista Ranch apart is the opportunity it gives buyers to truly bring their vision to life," Cutaia added. "Whether it's a custom estate, a weekend retreat, or a forever home, these homesites offer the space, setting, and flexibility to create something that's entirely their own."

Event Details

The Grand Opening Land Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 2–3, 2026, with tours available by private appointment. Homesites will be released on a first-come, first-served basis, with attendees receiving access to Grand Opening pricing.

With demand expected to be strong, prospective buyers are encouraged to schedule a private tour by calling (866) 352-2249 or visiting www.SkyVistaRanch.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company has established a strong reputation for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value. Through a commitment to transparency, customer service, and operational excellence, National Land Partners has become one of the largest and most respected land companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About NLP of North Texas

NLP of North Texas is a premier Texas land developer and an affiliate of National Land Partners, focused on delivering exceptional acreage communities in some of the region's most desirable locations. Committed to creating land opportunities that combine natural beauty, privacy, and long-term value, NLP of North Texas is dedicated to helping customers confidently achieve their vision of land ownership.

For more information, visit www.NLPofNorthTexas.com

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners