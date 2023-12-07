New Sky Zone Park Opens Doors in Evanston, IL

New Trampoline Park Takes Over Former Cinemark 12 Movie Theater in Downtown Evanston's Church Street Plaza

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newest park in Evanston is now open! Located at 1715 Maple Avenue in the city's vibrant Church Street Plaza, this new location underscores the company's plans to strengthen its presence in the state of Illinois and further expand throughout the Midwestern market. With six parks in the Chicago metropolitan area, Sky Zone has previously announced upcoming openings in Arlington Heights, Willowbrook, and Lincoln Park in a former Buy Buy Baby.  

"We're thrilled to bring even more high-flying fun to Chicago and welcome local residents into Sky Zone Evanston," said Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "As the active entertainment industry continues to soar, our mission remains unchanged – to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to families everywhere. We're confident this new location will seamlessly integrate into the community and become a top destination, providing endless thrills for all."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Evanston gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including a Warrior Course that sparks friendly competition; Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give Guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; thrilling Double Mega Launch Slide that offers an exhilarating ride with a social media-worthy landing; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park. 

Sky Zone is the ultimate venue for unforgettable birthday parties, team celebrations, and school events. With set up, clean up and hosting included, Sky Zone ensures hassle-free festivities and countless memories. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.   

About Sky Zone:  

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

