New Slack Innovations and Salesforce Customer 360 Integrations Unlock Team Productivity, Adding Value to the Digital HQ

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slack, your digital HQ, with Salesforce [ NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today unveiled new product innovations at Dreamforce that make it even more productive for teams to work together in Slack, pull in actionable data directly from Salesforce Customer 360 , and get more value from their digital HQ .

Slack canvas is a new surface in the digital HQ that will transform how teams can curate, organize, and share critical resources. Paired with the Slack platform, anyone can customize a canvas with time-saving automations, plus pull in data from systems of record, like Customer 360. Canvas will be available next year.

now builds on its audio-first experience by offering teams lightweight video, multi-person screen sharing, message threads, and more to power live coworking sessions in their digital HQ. . The new Slack platform is available to developers. With a new set of developer tools and modular, reusable building blocks, it's now faster and easier for them to create, customize, and share workflows that automate work for their teams. Developers can get started today .

is available to developers. With a new set of developer tools and modular, reusable building blocks, it's now faster and easier for them to create, customize, and share workflows that automate work for their teams. Slack Partner Industry Solutions helps customers across industries navigate this new era of digital transformation. Slack-certified consulting partners — including Accenture, Atrium, Capgemini, Deloitte, Globant, IBM, KPMG, NeuraFlash, PwC, Silverline and Slalom — are launching the first wave of solutions for industries such as financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, and technology.

Our current economic cycle is forcing organizations of all sizes to become resourceful at every level. Hiring pauses and resource constraints mean teams are doing more with less to drive business. To address these pain points, leaders are looking for tools that increase team productivity and help them get the most value from their tech stacks. Many are turning to solutions like Slack as their digital HQ, which connects conversations, automation, and apps in one space.

"We're focused on helping our customers navigate the future of work, whether that's hybrid, remote or in the office," said Tamar Yehoshua, Chief Product Officer, Slack. "We've been introducing capabilities like Slack Connect, clips, huddles and now canvas, that bring more value to our customers and enhance working in a digital HQ."

Transform how teams share information with Slack canvas

Slack canvas is a new surface in the digital HQ where teams can capture information, find answers, and move work forward. It supplements the linear, real-time collaboration in channels with a permanent place to capture the most important resources and information. When paired with the new Slack platform and Customer 360, teams can bring in the data employees need from their systems of record into canvas — as well as automate business-critical workflows with buttons and forms.

From onboarding new hires to launching marketing campaigns to sharing executive briefings and sales account updates, teams can customize a canvas for nearly anything. With canvas, sales, service and marketing teams can:

Accelerate team selling with Slack canvas

Slack canvas will help sales teams maximize effectiveness, increase productivity, and win more deals by surfacing key customer insights. Every account channel can have a dedicated canvas that includes essential information the entire account team can use and update. Features that users will be able to take advantage of include:

Sharing important files, such as account plans, executive briefing docs, and team contacts

Creating a curated list of relevant channels the team needs to reference to support their account

Implementing common workflows , such as reporting a customer issue to engineering or approving requests

, such as reporting a customer issue to engineering or approving requests Accessing opportunity data from Salesforce Sales Cloud , plus usage and spend data

Streamline service agent onboarding and jump-start productivity

In a canvas, a manager can include a checklist of items for new service agents to complete their first week, such as joining multiple channels with the click of a button, watching training videos, and reading files. Managers can also embed automated workflows to complete tasks, like requesting a corporate phone, without ever leaving the canvas.

Once the new agent is up to speed, the agent can integrate data from Salesforce Service Cloud into Tableau dashboards to surface customer insights from multiple channels. Having this information at one's fingertips is helpful when it comes to reviewing the overall case history for an account and keeping track of caseload metrics, such as calls per day, cases opened and closed, and customer NPS.

Drive better campaign outcomes with streamlined collaboration

With Slack, marketing organizations can deliver end-to-end data-driven campaigns across their teams and partners. First, by pairing a canvas to a Slack Connect project channel, teams can manage every step of the campaign process from a single collaborative view that tracks all content, files, and data to define goals, track progress, and manage resources. As teams collaborate, it's easy to update the canvas with links to draft email copy and mockups and to access rich previews of creative design files from across the brand and agency partners. This helps marketers set clear goals, increase productivity, and accelerate time to market.

Next, with the Marketing Cloud for Slack integrations , teams can set up, execute, and measure their campaigns directly in Slack. Powered by Marketing Cloud Account Engagement for Slack, marketing and sales teams can leverage real-time alerts and align within Slack channels to prioritize lead follow-up, analyze pipeline impact and iterate on campaigns instantly. Once the campaign is live, teams can include in-flight campaign performance data using Marketing Cloud's Intelligence Insights for Slack integration in the channel and canvas. This provides marketers with a custom view of the campaign's performance data in one place for teams to monitor trends, align on strategy and shift investments — which can be easily shared in Slack.

About Slack

Slack is your Digital HQ—a place where work flows between your people, systems, partners and customers. Slack breaks down communication silos inside and beyond your organization by bringing teams and tools together around common goals, projects and processes in channels and in Slack Connect. It removes the limits of physical walls, giving people the flexibility to do their best work where, when and how they prefer with huddles and clips. And it empowers everyone to automate common tasks with apps and workflows. In the digital-first era, Slack makes work simpler, more pleasant and more productive. To learn more about Slack, visit www.slack.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce ( NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

