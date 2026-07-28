New Slice Soda Survey: Gen Z Workers Are Redefining the Workday Through "Micro Joy"

America's Newest Workers Say the Little Perks Matter Most, Ranking Free Snacks and Drinks Above PTO

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing an internship comes with plenty of first-time "adulting" moments. Ahead of National Intern Day (July 30), Slice Soda, the iconic soda brand reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer and owned by Suja Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUJA), is celebrating the newest generation of workers by exploring how they're reshaping workplace culture.

Every generation leaves its mark on workplace culture, and Gen Z appears to be ushering in a new era built around "micro joys," small moments that make the workday more enjoyable, productive and sustainable.

A new Slice Soda survey finds Gen Z workers are redefining workplace culture through "micro joys," prioritizing everyday moments like healthy snacks and breaks.

In a survey of current and recent interns, Slice found that nearly eight in 10 (79%) respondents said taking short breaks makes their workday more enjoyable, while 75% said those breaks help them perform better at work. More than three-quarters (77%) say they intentionally build small moments of enjoyment into their workday.

Rather than rejecting hard work, today's newest workers appear to be redefining how they recharge – favoring small, intentional moments throughout the day that help them feel happier, more productive and more creative.

Adulting Too Hard

The findings reflect Slice Soda's "Adulting Too Hard" platform, which is rooted in the universal truth that sometimes we all "adult" a little too hard.

"The next generation isn't turning their back on work. They're redefining what makes work feel better, and here at Slice we applaud that," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "Adulthood is full of small victories worth celebrating. Whether it's opening a Slice during an afternoon reset, taking five minutes between meetings or celebrating finishing a long-awaited project, those everyday "micro joys" can make adulting feel a little more carefree."

New Rules of Perks

When asked which workplace perks would most improve their day-to-day experience, America's newest workers ranked healthy snack and beverage stations alongside more time outdoors (43% each) highest, well ahead of an extra day off (24%).

Nearly 82% of respondents said they're most likely to have their best ideas somewhere other than actively working at their desk. Whether it's stepping outside for fresh air, chatting with coworkers or enjoying a better-for-you snack or beverage, the findings suggest creativity often comes when workers step away from their screens to recharge.

For Slice, those findings reinforce the brand's belief that everyday wins – from landing your first internship to taking an afternoon reset – deserve to be celebrated.

Methodology:

The Slice Soda Adulting Too Hard survey was conducted online by Suzy in July of 2026 among 501 U.S. adults ages 18-25 who are current interns or have completed an internship within the past five years.

To learn more about Slice Soda visit www.slicesoda.com or follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Slice Soda

Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Media Contact:

Abby Decter

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SOURCE Slice Soda