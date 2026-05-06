Slice Soda Launches First-of-Its-Kind Ready-to-Drink 'Dirty Soda,' Now at Target

New Dirty Orange and Dirty Strawberry flavors deliver real functional benefits and creamy indulgence powered by MCT Oil – no DIY required

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Soda, the iconic soda brand reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer and owned by Suja Life, is shaking up the better-for-you soda category once again with the launch of its newest innovation: the first ready-to-drink "Dirty Soda." Available at Target stores nationwide, the new Slice Dirty Soda lineup introduces two craveable flavors, Dirty Orange and Dirty Strawberry, bringing the viral, mix-it-yourself trend into a convenient, ready-to-sip format.

Slice Soda Dirty Soda Flavors

Inspired by the viral "dirty soda" trend, Slice Dirty Soda is the first in the category to deliver an authentic dirty soda experience straight from the can. Unlike other ready to drink dirty sodas that rely on artificial cream flavoring, Slice Dirty Soda is crafted with coconut-derived MCT oil to create the rich, creamy texture fans expect, with no mixing required.

"Dirty soda has quickly become one of the most talked-about beverage trends, but until now, consumers had to make it themselves or settle for versions that didn't quite deliver the full experience," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "Rather than artificial cream flavors, we've added MCT oil to create the smooth, indulgent mouthfeel that defines a true dirty soda, capturing the creamy indulgence people love while staying true to our mission of offering a better-for-you soda."

Each 12 oz can of Slice Dirty Soda features the brand's signature combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support gut health. With 4 grams of sugar, real fruit flavor, and no artificial ingredients, Slice Dirty Sodas deliver on both taste and function. The debut flavors include:

Dirty Orange (60 calories) – A bright, bold orange soda with a creamy twist, delivering nostalgic flavor with a refreshingly modern upgrade.

– A bright, bold orange soda with a creamy twist, delivering nostalgic flavor with a refreshingly modern upgrade. Dirty Strawberry (50 calories) – A fresh take on a classic favorite, blending juicy strawberry flavor with smooth, creamy indulgence.

Like all Slice products, Dirty Soda is non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, and contains no high fructose corn syrup. While most brands in the healthy soda category fall flat on the satisfying bubbles of traditional soda, Slice has the highest carbonation level in the category.

Slice Dirty Soda is now available at Target stores nationwide, with expanded retail distribution to follow in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.slicesoda.com or follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Slice Soda

Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with only five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

SOURCE Slice Soda