Paradise, Popped: Slice Soda Launches All-New Pineapple Flavor

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Slice Soda

Jun 03, 2026, 09:01 ET

Available now at Albertsons, the latest addition to Slice's better-for-you lineup delivers bold sunny flavor, satisfying fizz and functional benefits in every sip

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Soda, the iconic soda brand reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer and owned by Suja Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUJA), today announces the newest addition to its fizzy family of flavors: Pineapple, now available at Albertsons locations nationwide.

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Slice Soda's All-New Pineapple Flavor
Slice Soda's All-New Pineapple Flavor

Bright, crisp and refreshingly tropical, Slice Pineapple Soda delivers on both flavor and function, with the brand's signature combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support gut health. Each can contains just 35 calories and 5 grams of sugar, with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients.

"Pineapple is basically a tropical getaway in a can," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "We wanted Pineapple to feel like an escape – bright, tropical and instantly mood-boosting – while still delivering on the better-for-you benefits that have become synonymous with Slice Soda."

Pineapple marks the latest addition to Slice's lineup, joining fizzy favorites such as Shirley Temple, Apple, Pacific Pop, Root Beer, Watermelon, Cherry Cola, Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Watermelon, Ginger Ale, Grapefruit Spritz and Strawberry. Like all Slice products, Pineapple is non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, and contains no high fructose corn syrup. While most brands in the healthy soda category fall flat on the satisfying bubbles of traditional soda, Slice has the highest carbonation level in the category.

Slice Pineapple Soda is now available at Albertsons locations nationwide.

For more information, visit www.slicesoda.com or follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Slice Soda
Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life
At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

SOURCE Slice Soda

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