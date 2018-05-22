New Small Business Book Offer a Guide to Legacy and Leadership in Business

NEW YORK and DALLAS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business: How Successful Family Businesses Think and Grow by Bryan Dodge with David Williams, teaches entrepreneurs how to effectively and peacefully run a business with those closest to them.

Running a business with family can be incredibly rewarding. Not only is it a legacy to pass on for generations to come, it can be a wonderful bonding experience for parents, children, and siblings. It also carries all the same benefits that any other business ownership would. However, navigating family affairs while trying to maintain a professional atmosphere can be tricky. With their combined decades of experience consulting for family-business owners, Bryan Dodge and David Williams, help entrepreneurs avoid the pitfalls of family business and create a thriving company with The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business.

With over 5.5 million family owned businesses in the United States alone, The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business provides a guide for a vast and continually growing market of entrepreneurs. In it, Dodge and Williams outline some of the key issues that family businesses often face and how to overcome them. They also provide principles for improving in areas such as leadership, team building, finances, and more.

Dodge and Williams demonstrate their principles' effectiveness with real life examples drawn from their consulting experience. As they present their unique concepts for successful management and partnership, The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business becomes a step-by-step manual teaching family business partners and owners how to grow their company, preserve their legacy, and thrive in their target market.

About the Author:

Bryan Dodge is the owner of Dodge Development Inc, a national consulting firm that specializes in family-based businesses. He has 27 years of experience in his field, which has made him one of the nation's top choices as a professional speaker/trainer and respected business consultant. His previous works include The Good Life Rules (2009), with over 500,000 sold worldwide, and Becoming the Obvious Choice (2001), with over 350,000 copies sold nationwide. Bryan and his wife currently reside in Dallas, Texas.

David Williams has made business development his life-long ambition and has 23 years of experience in doing just that. His professional life has seen several twists and turns in a variety of different industries, but the majority of his career has been with advertising and consulting-based organizations. His main career focus has always been to find solutions to the many challenges that small businesses face. David and his wife reside in Dallas, Texas.

More About This Title:

The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business: How Successful Family Businesses Think and Grow by Bryan Dodge with David Williams, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 29, 2018. The Principles of an Unstoppable Family-Business—ISBN 978-1683507116—has 180 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

