New Small Business Marketing Book Challenges "Magic Bullet" Thinking

LONDON, ON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when small businesses are under pressure to make every marketing dollar count, a newly revised and updated edition of muddled, meager & messy by Wendy Beth Moore is challenging one of the most persistent and costly ideas in marketing: that there is a quick fix.

New marketing book, muddled, meager & messy is a masterclass for entrepreneurs & small business. Author Wendy Beth Moore, is a revenue growth strategist with over 40 years experience in both B2B and B2C business marketing. She has been recognized with over 40 international awards for effectiveness, creativity and innovation in marketing.

Originally published 15 years ago, muddled, meager & messy returns in a fully updated 15th anniversary edition that reflects today's marketing environment while reinforcing the fundamentals that have always mattered. Moore, a revenue growth strategist, focused the book on the thinking behind marketing decisions rather than the tactics that often promise results but fail to deliver over time.

"Marketing advice often points to the next tool, platform, or tactic," says Moore. "But without clarity about the customer and how decisions are actually made, those things rarely hold."

The book addresses the common challenges business owners face when marketing feels inconsistent, confusing, or ineffective. It explores how businesses define their customers, build credible brands, and make more informed decisions about where and how to invest their marketing efforts.

Covering both traditional and digital channels, including the growing role of AI, muddled, meager & messy emphasizes practical considerations over prescriptions. Rather than offering formulas or shortcuts, it helps readers understand what needs to be in place before marketing activities can work as intended.

Drawing on 40 years of experience across B2B and B2C industries, Moore brings a grounded perspective to topics that are often oversimplified. The result is a book designed to help business owners and marketers move beyond knee-jerk reactive marketing and build a more consistent, effective approach.

muddled, meager & messy is available May 13, 2026, in print, audiobook and e-book formats, through major retailers.

About the Author

Wendy Beth Moore is a revenue growth strategist with 40 years of experience helping businesses make better marketing decisions. Her work focuses on how people think, decide, and buy, bringing clarity to marketing that often feels confusing or ineffective. She has worked across B2B and B2C industries, and her work has been recognized with more than 40 international awards for effectiveness, creativity, and innovation.

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