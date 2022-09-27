New Smart Screening Tools Help Homeowners and Tenants Change The Way They Rent

Rent Panda partners with VeriFast to provide fast and comprehensive tenant verification tools to small landlords, making renting safer, less stressful and more efficient

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent Panda, a Canadian tech-enabled real estate company, has launched an innovative and industry-leading tenant screening product for the home rental market. The Rent Panda Smart Screening tool makes it faster, safer and more efficient for small landlords and investors to find the best tenants for their rental properties.

Rent Panda's Smart Screening is the most comprehensive, tenant screening tool for real estate investors in Canada. It's the fastest way to pre-qualify applicants, organise applications, and rank the best candidates for your rental property. It also provides the most advanced tools to make the right decision about who to rent to – instant credit & background reports, income & expenses reports and ID verification software, so you know who the right tenant is for the property.

"Our smart screening tools are designed to help both parties in the rental relationship," says Hart Togman, co-founder and CEO, Rent Panda. "We help potential tenants be more than just their credit score by reviewing and providing landlords with more than 50 assessment criteria data points to ensure a fair rental process for those looking for a new home. And for landlords, our tool will allow them to securely review tenant applications, backed by powerful technology to inform and reduce time during their decision-making process."

Rent Panda has also partnered with Verifast, the number one Verification-as-a-Service Platform to provide real-time screening of an applicant's financial data in minutes to give landlords the confidence in knowing if a tenant can pay rent and live comfortably. Verifast also provides instant tenant ID verification using facial recognition compared to the applicant's government-issued ID, so landlords can rent confidently knowing the proper checks have been conducted.

"Rent Panda is bringing a much-needed focus to serving small landlords and property management companies. We're excited to work together to empower their clients to complete identity and financial verifications in less than 3 minutes leveraging VeriFast's 'Verification-as-a-Service' API," Tim Ray, Co-Founder & CEO, VeriFast

VeriFast is the only complete screening analytics firm that delivers an array of technology needed for advanced screening – from ID verification, income and employment verification, with rich behavioural insights. VeriFast stands alone in helping landlords make better-informed applicant decisions.

"Supply and demand issues are putting tremendous pressure on both landlords and tenants," Said Togman. "Our platform is designed to make it less stressful for small landlords to find the perfect tenant by adopting new, smart rental assessment tools that go well beyond the credit score to sift through hundreds of applications quickly to pre-qualify candidates and provide a list of top tenant recommendations."

Rent Panda is a tech-enabled Canadian real estate company. Our mission is to empower small landlords with innovative tools and services that make the landlording experience possible – helping small landlords effectively find tenants in Ontario. From a free listing platform for do-it-yourself landlords, to a white-glove leasing service for more passive landlords, Rent Panda offers the most comprehensive services in the industry, making it safer for all parties to rent. For more information visit www.rentpanda.ca or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

VeriFast is a Verification Analytics provider on a mission to digitize and automate financial and identity validation for applicants and service providers alike. In 3 minutes or less, VeriFast seamlessly connects applicants with their banks and payroll providers, securely extracting and enriching relevant data to deliver robust insights. VeriFast reports confirm details such as monthly income, identity, employment specifics, alternative income sources, rent payments, auto payments, unique spending behaviours, monthly balance trends, cashflow analyses, and much more. For more information visit https://www.verifast.com.

