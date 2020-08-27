New smartphone app from Vecnos creates one-of-a-kind, dynamic mini-videos from 360-degree camera images for easy sharing on social media

The breakthrough IQUISPIN app breathes new life into 360-degree cameras, overcoming the limitations users face in sharing their photos over social media, as most platforms lack support for the 360-degree file format. The app converts still 360-degree photos into a several-second MP4 motion video clip with a small file size for easy sharing on any social media platform, as well as email and text.

The resulting videos are fun, creative and optimized for sharing. The IQUISPIN app provides a selection of various dynamic motion patterns and an array of effects, opening up new opportunities for existing 360-degree images to be enhanced and enjoyed. It is expected to appeal to a younger demographic, especially Millennials and Gen Z.

Here's how it works: IQUISPIN automatically detects editable 360-degree pictures—those in the JPEG/Equirectangular Projection Format used by most 360-degree cameras—on the user's smartphone. To create a video, the user chooses an image and selects a pre-created video template consisting of a series of dynamic motions—such as panning around the entire photo, spinning the photo at speed, and shifting from a close-up on a friend and then zooming out to a fixed 360-degree spherical still, commonly referred to as a "tiny planet." Effects can be applied on top of the moving photo, adding 3D items such as fireworks and cherry blossoms. Next, the edited image is converted to a rectangular short MP4 video and then uploaded to cloud storage or shared directly to another app. It can then be posted on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok or YouTube, or sent by email or SMS.

Currently, there are more than 10 types of dynamic motion choices and effects each, including floating soap bubbles, twinkling stars and cherry blossoms flying in the wind. Additional editing options will be added over time.

Vecnos was founded by the team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera in 2013. At Vecnos, the team—led by CEO Shu Ubukata—is leveraging its expertise in optical and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to develop new approaches to 360-degree and other specialized cameras, software and apps with a goal of making advanced imaging accessible to and enjoyable for broad consumer audiences.

"Making it easy for 360-degree camera users to share their amazing images on social media in a single click is long overdue. Our pedigree as 360 innovators has enabled us to solve a problem that has challenged the industry and frustrated many owners of 360-degree cameras," said Ubukata. "The game-changing IQUISPIN app will allow existing 360-degree camera users to share their images more widely using social channels, as well as encourage a new generation of social media natives to dip their toes in the 360-degree camera market."

IQUISPIN supports JPEG/Equirectangular Projection Format at an aspect ratio of 1:2. If an image size is over 4096 x 8192, it will be decreased automatically. IQUISPIN runs on Android version 7.0 and iOS version 13.0 and later.

IQUISPIN contest will award 50 new Vecnos cameras to winners

Associated with the IQUISPIN launch, Vecnos has announced the "My First IQUISPIN Contest." From August 25 through September 25, 2020, users tagging their IQUISPIN images on Instagram will be eligible to win a beautiful, new 360-degree Vecnos camera. Vecnos will award 50 cameras to winners.

The contest is open to residents of Japan, US, UK, France and Germany.

Here is how to participate:

Vecnos' first product will be a 360-degree camera that achieves new levels of miniaturization in a sleek and sophisticated design. Available later this year, the camera will be ultra-slim and pen-shaped with a proprietary four-lens optical system.

About Vecnos

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera. The company develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, related software and services. The company is leveraging breakthrough optical and AI technologies to bring hardware and software together in exciting, new ways. vecnos.com

