NEW Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Just Crashed Beach Destinations with Reality TV's Hottest Stars -- and Tropical Flavor in Tow

So instead of just announcing it, Smirnoff Ice got out there. Teaming up with Nic Vansteenberghe, Jeremiah Brown and Iris Kendall, the brand popped up at beach destinations across the country with unexpected moments — turning everyday hangs into full-on Icy Island experiences.

Think surprise DJ sets, impromptu spray tans, birthday celebrations and boat day send-offs — with each stop bringing its own kind of energy:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Jeremiah Brown kicked things off on island time, meeting beachgoers with Smirnoff Ice Icy Island in hand and setting the tone for the week with a surprise birthday moment for Nic





kicked things off on island time, meeting beachgoers with Smirnoff Ice Icy Island in hand and setting the tone for the week with a surprise birthday moment for Nic South Padre Island, Texas – Iris Kendall brought the glow, treating beachgoers to impromptu free spray tans while serving up Smirnoff Ice Icy Island along the way





brought the glow, treating beachgoers to impromptu free spray tans while serving up Smirnoff Ice Icy Island along the way Panama City Beach, Fla. – Nic Vansteenberghe kept things going with a Smirnoff Ice beach bar takeover, stepping behind the booth for a DJ set before celebrating his birthday and heading out with some familiar faces on the water

"That was easily one of the best ways I could've spent my birthday," said Nic Vansteenberghe. "Good people, good energy and of course, good drinks — can't really ask for more."

A VACATION IN EVERY SIP

The Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack is the must-try new sip of the summer, featuring four vibrant flavors inspired by sun-soaked escapes:

Paradise Punch – A vibrant blend of cherry and creamy orange, bursting with zesty lime flavors

Tropical Tiki – A flavorful blast of pineapple and mango, balanced by tasty citrus notes

Strawberry Sunset – Sweet strawberry flavor with a smooth, sun-kissed finish

Watermelon Wave – Crisp, juicy watermelon flavor with bright tropical notes

"We're bringing a taste of the tropics to wherever fans are this summer," said Fergus McCarthy, Director of Smirnoff Ice. "From beach hangs and boat days to kicking back with friends at home, Icy Island captures the vacation vibes we all crave."

SMIRNOFF ICE ICY ISLAND FAQS

What is the Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack?

The Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack is the must-try new launch of the summer. Inspired by sun-soaked escapes, the variety pack features four vibrant flavors: Paradise Punch, Tropical Tiki, Strawberry Sunset and Watermelon Wave.

What is the ABV of Smirnoff Ice Icy Island?

Smirnoff Ice Icy Island has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.5%, delivering the crisp taste fans expect from Smirnoff Ice, now with a tropical twist.

Where can I buy the Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack?

The Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack is available at retailers nationwide where Smirnoff Ice products are sold. Check your local store or use our product locator to find Smirnoff Ice Icy Island near you.

How much does the Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack cost?

Smirnoff Ice Icy Island Variety Pack is available now in 12-packs of 12oz cans with a suggested retail price of $17.99.

What kind of alcohol is in Smirnoff Ice Icy Island?

Icy Island is a flavored malt beverage (FMB). It is brewed and flavored to deliver fruit-forward taste in a convenient ready-to-drink format.

What can fans do to stay in the know?

Track where we're pouring next at @SmirnoffUSA on Instagram.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious island-inspired sips this summer, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice, known for flavors since 1999.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff Ice