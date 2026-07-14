SMIRNOFF ICE KEEPS AMERICA'S 250TH CELEBRATION GOING WITH HOT DOG-FUELED GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ ATTEMPTS

The brand's new Be A Part-y of History campaign launched today with social content featuring a live eagle carrying a hot dog in one talon and a Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry in the other before revealing the brand's plans to head to Put-In-Bay, Ohio, on Aug. 1 to attempt two hot dog-themed GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles.

Known as one of the Midwest's most iconic party destinations, Put-in-Bay will host Smirnoff Ice as they attempt two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles

Largest Display of Hot Dogs

Largest Hot Dog Party

Fans 21+ can click here to learn more on how to participate in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempts, where they'll enjoy Smirnoff Ice samples, complimentary hot dogs, branded giveaways, and a front-row seat to history.

In conjunction with the record attempts, Smirnoff Ice is introducing a limited-edition Doggie Bag, a hot dog-shaped crossbody carrier designed to hold a Smirnoff Ice and your summer essentials. Starting tomorrow on National Hot Dog Day (July 15), the brand will release hundreds of Doggie Bags on @smirnoffusa, giving fans nationwide a chance to get their hands on summer's most talked-about accessory.

"America's 250th is a rare cultural moment, and it's bigger than one day. We wanted Smirnoff Ice to show up in a way that felt true to the brand: playful, a little unexpected and built for summer," said Fergus McCarthy, Director of Smirnoff Ice. "Red, White & Berry already owns a place in summer celebrations, so pairing it with the hot dog lets us tap into an unmistakably American ritual and give fans a fun reason to keep the party going."

Featuring a delicious flavor combination of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry, Smirnoff Red, White & Berry flavor is available in a variety of formats across the portfolio, including Smirnoff Red, White & Berry flavored spirit (750 ml), Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry 6-packs of 11.2 oz bottles and 12-packs of 12 oz cans, and Smirnoff Ice Smash Red, White & Berry. However you choose to celebrate this record-setting summer, please remember to always drink responsibly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+ to enter. Free Instagram account required to enter. Winners selected by random drawing. Alcohol NOT part of prize. Each Sweepstakes is separate with its own prizes and Official Rules available at @smirnoffusa. 1st Sweepstakes begins 7/15 on or after 12:00 p .m. ET & ends 7/18 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and is open to legal U.S. residents except for MD, ME, NJ, VA and where prohibited. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

About Smirnoff

Smirnoff has been shaping drinking culture since 1864, consistently evolving to meet the moment and the tastes of each new generation. From helping popularize the Mule and redefining the vodka martini to launching Smirnoff Ice in 1999—a product that helped define the flavored malt beverage category—Smirnoff has long been at the forefront of innovation and cultural relevance.

Rooted in inclusivity and a commitment to bringing people together, Smirnoff champions diversity and celebrates the spirit of connection. With a focus on ever-changing consumer preferences, the brand continues to create options that invite everyone 21+ to be part of the occasion.

Today, the Smirnoff portfolio spans a wide range of offerings across vodka and flavored malt beverages. From core staples like Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice to fan-favorite innovations such as Smirnoff Ice Smash, Shorties, and zero sugar options, the brand balances quality, accessibility, and flavor—always with the goal of making the party more memorable.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

TAYLOR

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SOURCE Smirnoff Ice