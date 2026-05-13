SMIRNOFF ICE COUPLES UP WITH LOVE ISLAND USA TO TURN FAN VOTES INTO NEW FLAVORS

As the reality competition series and cultural phenomenon returns for Season 8 premiering June 2 on Peacock, Smirnoff Ice is tapping into the key ingredient that makes the show a summer obsession: fan participation – from the debates and real-time reactions to the votes themselves. With The Fan Edit, Smirnoff Ice is bringing the energy beyond the screen, giving viewers the opportunity to help curate the brand's next flavor lineup.

The campaign features Americana-inspired classics reimagined the Smirnoff Ice way, including flavors like Watermelon Limeade and Strawberry Swirl. Eight contenders are in the running, but only four will make the final cut.

"Love Island USA fans know the power of a vote – it can shake things up and send someone packing," said Fergus McCarthy, Director of Smirnoff Ice. "The Fan Edit brings that same energy to the cooler, giving fans the chance to decide which new flavor bombshells make it into our new variety pack."

From May 22 through July 22, fans 21+ can visit SmirnoffIceFanEdit.com to vote for the next round of flavors they want to see from Smirnoff Ice. This summer, every pick, every twist and every sip is up to you… so choose flavorfully.

Fans who vote can also enter The Fan Edit Sweepstakes* for a chance to win a trip for two to New York City and attend a taping of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In addition, more than one hundred avid fans will have the chance to win limited edition co-branded Love Island USA and Smirnoff Ice merchandise prize packs.

THE SUMMER OF SMIRNOFF ICE

While fans vote on what comes next for Smirnoff Ice through The Fan Edit, the brand is giving them plenty to enjoy right now. This summer, Smirnoff Ice is bringing together Season 7 fan-favorite islanders Jeremiah Brown, Iris Kendall and Nic Vansteenberghe and two variety packs built for the season: the NEW Smirnoff Ice Icy Island and Smirnoff Ice Sunny Days, already a summer classic featuring favorites like Orange Cream Pop.

"There's so much more to Love Island USA than just watching the show. It's the reactions, the group chats and the memes that everyone has fun with along the way," said Jeremiah Brown. "That's what makes this partnership with Smirnoff Ice so fun. It brings that same energy and takes it IRL."

As part of its official partnership with Love Island USA, fans should be on the lookout for surprise pop-ups, merch and a new branded content campaign starring Brown and Kendall that brings Icy Island and Sunny Days into the world of the villa. Expect bombshells, big reactions, fire pit energy and maybe even a recoupling or two – all the moments that make the show so binge-worthy.

This summer's drink of choice is simple: a taste of the tropics with Icy Island, a taste of sunshine with Sunny Days – and a chance to vote on which bold new flavors make it into the cooler next.

No matter how fans choose to enjoy Smirnoff Ice this summer, please remember to always drink responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only. Must be 21 to enter. Internet access & valid e-mail required. Void where prohibited. Content of vote for Smirnoff Ice flavors will not affect one's ability to enter the Sweepstakes or their odds of winning prize. For New York City trip prize: winner's guest must be 21 or older; trip must include Show taping (with travel dates dependent on Show taping schedule); additional requirements apply to attending Show taping; unspecified expenses are winner's sole responsibility. Merchandise prize packs not available to VA residents. Alcohol not part of any prize. For full details, including complete prize restrictions and odds, see Official Rules at SmirnoffIceFanEdit.com. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

Sponsor is the sole sponsor of the Sweepstakes. NBCUniversal Media, LLC and Bravo Media LLC are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes and are not associated with the administration of the Sweepstakes in any way. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to NBCUniversal Media, LLC and Bravo Media LLC.

About Smirnoff

Smirnoff has been shaping drinking culture since 1864, consistently evolving to meet the moment and the tastes of each new generation. From helping popularize the Mule and redefining the vodka martini to launching Smirnoff Ice in 1999—a product that helped define the flavored malt beverage category—Smirnoff has long been at the forefront of innovation and cultural relevance.

Rooted in inclusivity and a commitment to bringing people together, Smirnoff champions diversity and celebrates the spirit of connection. With a focus on ever-changing consumer preferences, the brand continues to create options that invite everyone 21+ to be part of the occasion.

Today, the Smirnoff portfolio spans a wide range of offerings across vodka and flavored malt beverages. From core staples like Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice to fan-favorite innovations such as Smirnoff Ice Smash, Shorties, and zero sugar options, the brand balances quality, accessibility, and flavor—always with the goal of making the party more memorable.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

TAYLOR

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SOURCE Smirnoff Ice