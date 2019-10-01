New Smokey Bones President & CEO To Participate In American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill President & CEO, James O'Reilly, will be adding pink to his wardrobe as he joins community leaders nationwide in American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout the month of October, O'Reilly will wear pink, help raise awareness through his social media networks and raise a minimum of $2,500 to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer.

"American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink initiative is more than wearing the color pink. It's about supporting the organization's mission to save lives – both men and women – from breast cancer," said O'Reilly. "I'm honored to be participating in this important movement again, and doing my part to help raise awareness and funds needed to fight breast cancer."

This is the second year O'Reilly has participated in Real Mean Wear Pink. Prior to being named President & CEO of Smokey Bones Fire & Grill, O'Reilly served as the CEO of Long John Silver's for four years in Louisville, KY. He actively engaged with the American Cancer Society and was part of the Louisville Real Men Wear Pink initiative.

To get involved and help support O'Reilly and American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign, visit his personal donation page. Donors can also track his progress on the Real Men Wear Pink National Leaderboard. Money raised by O'Reilly will go directly to the American Cancer Society to help fund lifesaving breast cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention initiatives that have helped thousands of people across the globe.

About Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill is a full-service restaurant delivering good food, good drinks and good times in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves brunch, lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys, 40+ beers and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Its award winning slow-smoked and fire grilled favorites are available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering and catering delivery. Smokey Bones, Inc. is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sun Capital Partners, whose portfolio of restaurants also includes Boston Market, Friendly's, Johnny Rockets, Bar Louie, and other restaurant brands. For additional information on Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2 million volunteers saving lives in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to a 23 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. We're finding cures as the nation's largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

