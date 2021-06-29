New Snack Brand, Toodaloo, Turns Heads with Line of Healing, Adaptogenic Trail Mixes

Toodaloo was founded on the belief that the way ingredients are grown directly affects the physical and spiritual health of our bodies and the planet. That's why the brand invests in regenerative agriculture, a natural way of farming that produces more nutritious food while reversing climate change. In partnership with the Rodale Institute , a non-profit that supports research into organic and regenerative farming, Toodaloo converts 100-sq. ft. of polluted farmland to regenerative agriculture with each order of trail mix sold.

"As a child, I struggled with my weight and health, and saw firsthand how the food we were eating made my family sick and made our planet sick," said Cattie Khoury, founder and chief creative officer of Toodaloo. "I wanted to fix that. That's why Toodaloo snacks are crafted with adaptogens and superfoods that can support the body's natural ability to balance itself and why we invest in regenerative agriculture."

Toodaloo's nourishing trail mixes are plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and grain-free, and contain zero processed sugars or refined canola or palm oil. Each variety is infused with adaptogenic herbs and superfoods, like reishi, ashwagandha, lion's mane and more. Details include:

Turning Heads - A rich, chewy cacao blend of raw and sprouted almonds, cashews, coconut chips and blueberries coated in an adaptogenic tonic of hibiscus flower, sea buckthorn, white rose and goji berry to support skin health and holistic balance.

- A rich, chewy cacao blend of raw and sprouted almonds, cashews, coconut chips and blueberries coated in an adaptogenic tonic of hibiscus flower, sea buckthorn, white rose and goji berry to support skin health and holistic balance. Slow Your Roll - A maple brittle with raw and sprouted cashews, walnuts, coconut chips, mulberries and cashew butter infused with adaptogenic herbs including ashwagandha, reishi and mucuna to support relaxation.

- A maple brittle with raw and sprouted cashews, walnuts, coconut chips, mulberries and cashew butter infused with adaptogenic herbs including ashwagandha, reishi and mucuna to support relaxation. Deja Brew - A bold coffee blend with raw walnuts, cashews, pecans, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, fair-trade coffee beans and dates, with the adaptogenic herbs maca and lion's mane to support mental focus and energy flow.

- A bold coffee blend with raw walnuts, cashews, pecans, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, fair-trade coffee beans and dates, with the adaptogenic herbs maca and lion's mane to support mental focus and energy flow. Hot To Trot - A spicy citrus blend of raw and sprouted cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, pineapple, apples, golden berries, sultana raisins and chilies seasoned with turmeric, jalapeno, cayenne and ginger to support gut health.

- A spicy citrus blend of raw and sprouted cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, pineapple, apples, golden berries, sultana raisins and chilies seasoned with turmeric, jalapeno, cayenne and ginger to support gut health. Smoke Show - A low-carb, BBQ mix of raw and sprouted almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, roasted chickpeas, lemon peel, chilies, cumin and smoky spices infused with adaptogenic mushrooms including chaga and cordyceps to support a feisty mood.

Toodaloo's adaptogenic trail mixes have an SRP of $9.75 per bag, and are available directly to consumers nationwide at www.toodaloo.com . To learn more about the company and to purchase, please visit www.toodaloo.com .

About Toodaloo

Toodaloo is healing the mind, body, spirit and planet through delicious adaptogenic snacks that regenerate farmland and restore balance. Founded in 2021 by 26 year old Cattie Khoury, whose personal mission is to be a source of healing, each snack is artisanally crafted with care, infused with adaptogenic herbs and superfoods, and regenerates 100-sq. ft. of polluted farmland per order. Available in five nourishing flavors, Toodaloo's adaptogenic trail mixes are plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and grain-free, and contain zero processed sugars or refined canola or palm oil. To learn more about Toodaloo, please visit www.toodaloo.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing - Covet PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Toodaloo

Related Links

https://www.toodaloo.com

