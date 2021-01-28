New Snow Brings Winter Guests to YOTELPAD Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 19 inches of new snow fell in Park City over the last five days, bringing the total base snow to 35 inches at YOTELPAD Park City and attracting more skiers for an outdoor recreational escape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the heart of Utah's snowfall, Park City Mountain, the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, added YOTELPAD Park City last month to Canyons Village with easy access to the Gondola and Orange Bubble ski lifts for skiing, snowboarding, shopping, dining and après ski.

YOTELPAD Park City guests are enjoying mountain skiing with 19 inches of new powder snow. YOTELPAD Park City's outdoor deck allows guests to unwind while soaking in Park City valley vistas.

"With recent snowstorms and more to come, bookings have increased at the new YOTELPAD Park City," said Brandon Tyler, general manager of YOTELPAD Park City, Park City's newest hotel at Canyons Village.

The first in the world of its kind, YOTELPAD Park City is a tech-forward hotel with self-service check-in stations, Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more.

"With 7,300 acres of an open mountain playground just outside our hotel, guests enjoy outdoor mountain activities, including downhill skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, which are growing in popularity," said Tyler. "Because outdoor sports allow for natural distancing from others, guests tell me this is their perfect escape in a pandemic."

An Olympic legacy, Park City hosts two world-class ski resorts with 62 lifts, 400 runs and 9,526 skiable acres. With an authentic, historic silver mining town legacy, the resort town is home to an array of luxury experiences, including award-winning restaurants, high-end breweries, wineries and distilleries.

"YOTELPAD's innovative designs include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple uses in the same room space, optimizing every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests," said Tyler, who opened the 144-PAD (YOTEL-speak for condos) hotel Dec. 17, 2020.

To add to the Park City vibe, YOTELPAD serves daily fresh food options from local farm-to-table food providers, including Savoury Kitchen's breakfast burritos, oatmeal, soups, sandwiches and salads; Rebekah's Kitchen's turkey chili and minestrone stew; and Gold Creek Farms' daily harvested cheeses.

For mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark, a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City.

For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity and benchmarkglobalhospitality.com.

