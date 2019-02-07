New Snow in Montana Means Epic Spring Skiing

HELENA, Mont., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't found time to ski your perfect run or carve lines in the mountain terrain of your dreams, don't worry – the season isn't over yet. Montana has been gifted an abundance of late season snowfall perfect for a long weekend getaway or spring ski trip.

With the arrival of fresh snow daily, Montana’s ski season is far from over. (Photo Courtesy: Erik Peterson/Visit Montana)

Less than a two-hour drive from Bozeman, Big Sky Resort has received 21 inches of fresh snow in the past 48 hours, adding to their current summit depth of over 100 inches. The resort holds the title of "Biggest Skiing in America," but with more acres per skier, big skiing doesn't mean big crowds at Big Sky. Its long verticals and deep powder span 5,800 skiable acres with 300 named runs, including one of the longest continuous downhill runs in the country.

To the north, Whitefish Mountain Resort gained new powder this week with more forecasted to add to their summit depth of over 100 inches. The resort is known for its terrain, with deep bowls and trees giving way to jaw-dropping views of Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley. A powder day up on Big Mountain is just as magical as the charming town of Whitefish below.

Nestled in the breathtaking Beartooth Mountains, Red Lodge Mountain has enjoyed a season of steady snowfall, gaining 10 inches of snow in the last 48 hours. South of Great Falls, Showdown Montana offers 13 inches of new powder thanks to 48 hours of steady snowfall blanketing the state's oldest ski area. Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside offers uncrowded runs on 11 inches of the week's fresh snow with a stunning view of Flathead Lake. These local favorites are perfect for deep powder runs or a day of family skiing.

Montana's 15,000 acres of downhill terrain encompasses 12 mom-and-pop ski areas and two world-class ski resorts, providing an average of 20 acres per skier. During a spring trip, skiers and snowboarders can discover the magic of Montana's cold smoke powder. This type of snow is coveted by powder chasers for being light, dry and abundant; creating an unequaled skiing experience.

With direct flights from 16 cities–including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Minneapolis, Newark, New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle–it's easy to get away for an unforgettable powder day in Montana. Grab a morning flight and be on the slopes by lunchtime.

Find more information on Montana's ski areas and snow conditions at https://www.visitmt.com/places-to-go/ski-areas-and-resorts.html.

