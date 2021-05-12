New SOBAR Wins sofi Gold

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Functional Food's SOBAR protein bar, the world's first food specifically designed to reduce alcohol absorption, was the winner of the gold award at the Specialty Food Association's sofi™ competition. The Honey Peanut flavor topped all the competition in the Wellness bar/gel category, which includes lifestyle, nutritional, as well as protein bars.

SOBAR is available in three delicious flavors. Think before you drink

"We are thrilled to produce a food that tastes this good," said SOBAR inventor Joseph Fisher, MD PhD. "The primary focus of product development was around function and how well the SOBAR could reduce alcohol absorption. At the same time, we knew that SOBAR had to taste great to appeal to consumers. Winning in a blinded taste test with a panel of expert judges was more than we could have hoped for."

The sofi™ Award

Out of nearly 1,500 products competing, SOBAR won the gold award in the Wellness Bar & Gel category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry. The Wellness category of snacks also includes the very popular nutritional and protein bar segment. In the competition, products were judged in an anonymous sampling for taste - including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma - ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi™ judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April 2021 following strict safety guidelines. The sofi™ Awards competition is open annually to members of the Specialty Food Association; the Awards have been given each year since 1972, and they recognize extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.

About SOBAR

SOBAR is a tasty and convenient 130-calorie protein bar that uses a patent-pending mix of ingredients, termed Alco-HOLD, designed to hold alcohol in the stomach longer where it can be more effectively inactivated. This food demonstrated remarkable efficacy in a published and peer-reviewed clinical trial, reducing alcohol absorption by about 2x as much per calorie compared to the control foods evaluated. SOBAR is currently available in the U.S. in 3 flavors on Amazon.com, in select retailers, and is planned to be distributed in Asia by Q4 2021.

WARNING

DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. Eating a SOBAR or any other food: (1) does not prevent all alcohol absorption and you can still become intoxicated. (2) will not sober you up or lower your blood alcohol level if you are already intoxicated. (3) can slow alcohol absorption and you may experience a delayed effect from the alcohol consumed.

