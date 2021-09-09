New SOBRsafe Pilot a Potential Gateway to Commercial Fleet Customers

"We have followed SOBRsafe's evolution with great interest, and are excited to host a pilot program," stated Advance Freight President/Co-Owner Jeff Bogden. "I have been working with logistics industry thought leaders for nearly four decades, and I believe that the SOBRsafe™ technology could be one of the most important developments for fleet safety in recent memory. Upon successful conclusion of our pilot test, we intend to recommend SOBRsafe to top freight executives and our own customer base of substantial employers."

Added SOBRsafe Chairman and CRO Dave Gandini, "For nearly 60 years the name Advance Freight has been synonymous with freight cost savings, and it has achieved this by working in harmony with some of the largest shipping brands on the planet. We are honored to be considered for introduction to this invaluable network. We likewise believe commercial fleets are an ideal application for our SOBRsafe™ alcohol screening solution, and we are ideally positioned to demonstrate this in real-world scenarios."

ABOUT ADVANCE FREIGHT TRAFFIC SERVICE

Headquartered near Detroit, Michigan, Advance Freight Traffic Service has been in the freight bill auditing/processing/payment and reporting business since 1958. A Women Owned Business (WBENC), Advance Freight has saved its clients millions of dollars in overcharges through its extensive freight bill auditing service, exceeding its client's expectations year after year by delivering incomparable value. For more information, visit www.advancefrt.com.

ABOUT SOBRSAFE™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Forward Looking Statement

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

