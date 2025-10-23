New Social App Pollaroo Launches, Bringing the Pulse Back to Social Media One Question at a Time

The new social polling platform transforms everyday questions, hot takes and life decisions into instant, anonymous conversations people actually want to join

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if social media wasn't about noise, but about listening? What if instead of comments, likes and endless scrolling, people could connect instantly through simple questions that spark real interest and honest answers? That is the idea behind Pollaroo, a new social app now available nationwide on iOS and Android.

Pollaroo allows users to receive feedback from others in real time and foster meaningful dialogue.

Pollaroo is a one-of-a-kind social polling platform that is changing how people ask questions, share opinions and spark conversations online. The new app allows users to receive feedback from others in real time and foster meaningful dialogue.

Built for everyone and every question, Pollaroo makes it effortless for users, content creators and influencers to crowdsource decisions, gauge sentiment and engage their audiences on any topic from fashion and food to sports, pop culture and everything in between. The app features a dynamic, scrollable feed of polls and easy-to-use templates that users can customize with their own photos, videos and prompts, then share across other social platforms to spark even wider conversations.

"Social media lost its pulse when it stopped listening," said Ric Militi, CEO of Pollaroo. "Pollaroo brings that pulse back. It's where curiosity meets connection — and where every question has the power to start something real. We designed a user-friendly interface built to make conversations effortless and engaging, shifting the focus from commentary to community."

Blending the virality of TikTok with the commentary-driven nature of X, Pollaroo delivers a captivating and immersive experience for today's online communities. Users can interact with polls from friends, trending creators or brands and see results update in real time as votes roll in, giving creators a powerful new way to boost interaction and grow their reach.

"Pollaroo is all about bringing people together through the power of questions and ideas," said Sean Jaeger, Chief Technology Officer at Pollaroo. "We've built a dynamic, intuitive platform that makes sharing opinions, sparking conversations and discovering what others think feel effortless and exciting right from your first tap."

Unlike traditional comment threads, which can invite judgment or trolling, Pollaroo's anonymous voting feature creates a safer, more open space for users to share genuine opinions. For voters, that means responding freely without fear of judgment or embarrassment. For the person asking the question, it means honest, unfiltered insights they can actually trust. Whether it's a lighthearted hot take or a serious personal dilemma, Pollaroo keeps the feedback real.

"We're already used to sharing everything in our lives on social media, from daily meals to life milestones. With Pollaroo, we wanted to make asking for opinions and input just as easy and way more fun," said Giselle Campos, Chief Brand Officer at Pollaroo. "It's like texting your group chat but better looking and more interactive. Because it's anonymous, it brings a sense of calm to social interactions. We don't always agree with everyone in our friend group, but we also don't want to be that person. Pollaroo lets you be honest without the pressure."

Pollaroo is more than a new app. It's a movement toward authenticity, simplicity and genuine connection in the digital space. Whether users are asking, "Should I soft launch this situationship?" or "Is pineapple pizza still a crime?" Pollaroo delivers instant insights that fuel conversation and community.

Pollaroo is free to download and available now on iOS and Android devices. To learn more and start polling, visit PollarooApp.com or follow Pollaroo on all major social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, Threads, Snapchat and LinkedIn).

About Pollaroo

Pollaroo is redefining how people connect online by turning curiosity into conversation. The social polling app makes asking questions and getting feedback fast, fun and visual, transforming everyday decisions, bold opinions and cultural debates into instant, anonymous conversations people want to join. Users can create interactive photo and video polls, share them with friends or the broader community and see real-time results that spark engagement and authentic connection. Whether it's for everyday decisions, pop culture takes or brand insights, Pollaroo gives people a new way to interact and discover what others really think. Headquartered in San Diego, the app is available on iOS and Android. Learn more at PollarooApp.com and follow Pollaroo on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, Threads, Snapchat and LinkedIn.

