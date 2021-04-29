New Social Media App display Integrates Dolby.io Within Its Live Video Features to Enhance Content Creation Capabilities

" display is a fantastic example of how app developers can harness the power of Dolby.io APIs to deliver fidelity and quality to their users," said Philip Nicol, senior director of interactivity business at Dolby. "There are a growing number of creators, artists and influencers seeking and experimenting with new and innovative publishing channels like display, and audiences deserve to experience their passion and hard work in the highest quality possible."

As content creators increasingly look to social media platforms to treat them fairly, display differentiates itself by awarding creators shared advertising and affiliate revenue, and by empowering them with built-in tools that not only enhance creative processes but help them grow and engage their audiences. The Dolby.io platform integration provides display creators with an enhanced professional toolset that will make engaging and impactful content freely accessible.

"With the Dolby.io integration we are putting professional tools in all our creators' hands, helping our community deliver high-quality content to audiences around the world," said John Acunto, founder and chief innovation officer of display. "As we prepare to launch, we are proud to share how we've worked together with Dolby Laboratories to make display the social media challenger we know it will be."

For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the display social app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

