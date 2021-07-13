New Social Media App, ibble, Presents 'How To Get 1 Million Followers', A Free Online Event For Creators

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New social media app, ibble, is presenting a free online event on How To Get A Million Followers. The event, now accessible on the app, features two separate influencers discussing how they each grew their audience to one million followers. Artists, videographers, musicians, writers and creatives are invited to this online event open to the public to find out how they can grow their following online. Those attending have a chance to win a pair of Bose headphones to celebrate the release of ibble's new audio feature.

Unlike other crowded online events where the audience struggles to get their questions answered, it will be easy for viewers to interact directly with Rebecca and Jacob using the 'Spark' button in the ibble app.

Influencers, Rebecca, an artist, and Jacob, a spiritual creator, each share how they reached one million followers with viewers. The event format is similar to the show, Actors on Actors where the guests interview each other.

"I reached a million followers in one year and I know you can do it too if you learn the right tips and tricks," says Jacob Coyne. "Join me on the ibble app where we are going to hear from experts on how to reach a million followers so you can reach more people with the message that you're passionate about."

To attend, download the social media app, ibble, then click this link and you can ask the creators questions using video, audio and text. Viewers that Spark a question off Rebecca's or Jacob's posts using ibble's new audio feature have the chance to win a pair of Bose headphones.

About ibble

ibble is a new social media platform geared towards helping creators and viewers connect, while easily discovering diverse events, trends, and news all in one place. ibble users can expect to see more events like this one to support them in their creative journey. To download ibble, please visit https://www.getibble.com/

If you would like more information about this event, please email [email protected]

Media Contact: Raymond Kaminski, CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ibble

