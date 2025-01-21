New Social Network coffeedrippd Connects Coffee Lovers with Independent Coffee Roasters

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- coffeedrippd, a coffee focused social media platform, has launched to provide a dedicated space for consumers to discover and support independent coffee roasters across the United States.

The startup, created by coffee obsessed co-founders Rick Dabagian and Dylan Weiss, features a comprehensive directory of more than 2,000 roasters and their unique offerings, allowing users to easily find and connect with businesses roasting exceptional coffee. The platform showcases over 25,000 coffee beans, making it the world's largest comprehensive coffee database.

Key features include:

Coffee Roasters in all 50 states: search by location or distance

Search and filter 25,000 coffee beans, all available to purchase online directly from roasters

Rate, Save, and Journal Your Coffee Experiences

Share coffee experiences, follow profiles, and build a coffee-loving network

Dabagian, who also serves as CEO, stated, "We created coffeedrippd because it's the resource we always wished existed. We're incredibly proud to share it with fellow coffee lovers, and our main focus is contributing to the growth and elevation of the coffee space as a whole."

Join for free; visit coffeedrippd.com to start your coffee journey today.

