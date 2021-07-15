New Social Platform Works to Reduce Recidivism and Inspire Creative Action

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed Conviction is a social enterprise with a mission to break the stigma around incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals to promote positive rehabilitation through art, media and marketing design.

"We're doing business with a purpose," Taylor Tom Conley, founder, Designed Conviction, says. "Our network is a launch pad for ideas to flourish while reducing recidivism and bridging the gap between incarceration and society."

Conley, no stranger to incarceration, is serving a life sentence without parole. He's been in prison since 2006, but hasn't let that discourage him from doing something with his life.

As an artist and songwriter, he needed a way to channel his creativity. He partnered with his wife, Cecilia, to develop a social network that would not only help him, but others too.

They started out by publishing their now flagship magazine, "Designed Conviction." It's distributed to jails and prisons across the country and hosts a yearly contest where people can gain exposure and exhibit their works.

To date, Designed Conviction has grown its network to include a website, podcast and social media. It's expanded its reach to help people publish and market their own products with a cause.

And it couldn't do it without the network's sponsor and investor, Jerry Logan, a philanthropist and retired businessman. Together, and with his contribution, they've invested more than $100,000.

As the business gains traction, people are spreading the word that when they do business with Designed Conviction, they're not just getting affordable, quality services, they're also making a difference to end mass incarceration.

The social platform has worked with many formerly-incarcerated people such as Seth Anthony, Dave Dahl, founder of Dave's Killer Bread, Struggle Jennings, Lizzy Kommes, Big Buzz, Chris Wilson, Angalia Bianca and more.

"Art changed my life," Conley says.

About Designed Conviction

Designed Conviction is an enterprise that provides professional level services to artists, authors, creators, nonprofits and businesses. It specializes in web and graphic design with branding across all digital platforms, optimization, SEO and marketing.

