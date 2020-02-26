New Social Streaming Data Shows Sports And Media Brands Are Racking Up TikTok Followers

"TikTok illustrates the draw and value of social video, especially to reach younger demographics," said Nick Cicero, VP of Strategy at Conviva. "The use case for TikTok applies to companies of all sizes and verticals, with the most successful examples posting high-quality, relevant content frequently."

Additional key findings from Conviva's analysis include:

Television and sports media accounts boasted the highest average followers with more than 1.5 million followers each. Nickelodeon led the television category and was also was the most active television account, posting over 51 videos within the last month. Overtime led the sports media category with 6.1 million followers, 1.2 million of which followed the account within the past month alone.

With 339,400 new followers, the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs led all sports teams with most followers gained in the past month.

While the official NBA account commands the largest following of any sports property with 9.3 million followers, NFL teams averaged 283,935 followers to squeak past the 280,420 followers on average for NBA teams. MLB teams were a distant third with 34,550 followers on average.

When looking at the 20 fastest-growing accounts between January and February, post volume was a big differentiator with these accounts posting three videos per day on average.

As expected, there is a direct correlation between total followers and average views per video.

In addition to offering benchmarking data on more than 300 top-performing TikTok accounts from various sports and media industries, Conviva is also sharing specifics on the strategies and tactics which enabled these brands to achieve their TikTok success. Businesses interested in utilizing these same strategies, and learning more about emerging social media platforms, can download Conviva's TikTok Benchmarks & Strategy Guide here: www.conviva.com/research/conviva-tiktok-guide.

About Conviva

Conviva is the leader in streaming media intelligence, powered by its real-time platform. More than 250 industry leaders and brands – including CBS, Cirque Du Soleil, DAZN, HBO, Hooq, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision, and WarnerMedia – rely on Conviva to maximize their consumer engagement, deliver the quality experiences viewers expect, and drive revenue growth. With a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices, Conviva offers streaming providers unmatched scale for continuous video measurement, intelligence, and benchmarking across every stream, every screen, every second.

