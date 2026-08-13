NEW SOCMA SURVEY: TSCA Section 5 Reform Critical to American Manufacturing

With EPA's TSCA User Fee Authority Expiring September 30, Congress Has Rare Opportunity to Strengthen American Innovation and Manufacturing

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Congress prepares to reauthorize EPA's Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) New Chemicals Program user fee authority before its September 30 expiration, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today released new survey findings showing that nearly 93 percent of manufacturers say a more timely and predictable TSCA Section 5 review process, which governs EPA's review of new chemicals before they enter the market, would increase the likelihood of reshoring manufacturing and products to the United States. The findings underscore that modernizing EPA's new chemical review program is critical to strengthening American manufacturing.

The survey results show an increasingly lengthy and unpredictable review process is affecting decisions about where new products are commercialized, where manufacturing investments are made, and whether innovative chemistries are developed in the United States or abroad. The consequences extend well beyond regulatory compliance to many of Congress' broader priorities, including supply chain resilience, advanced manufacturing, and economic competitiveness.

"Congress has spent years working to strengthen domestic manufacturing, secure critical supply chains, and reduce America's dependence on foreign suppliers," said Jenn Klein, President and CEO of SOCMA. "The TSCA Section 5 program plays a direct role in whether those goals are achieved. Our survey shows the current process is increasingly influencing where companies invest, innovate, and manufacture. Reauthorization provides a rare opportunity to modernize the program, so it better supports American competitiveness while continuing to protect human health and the environment."

Among the survey's key findings:

More than 60 percent of respondents report EPA review timelines exceeding one year.





of respondents report EPA review timelines exceeding one year. 100 percent of companies experiencing delays said product commercialization has been postponed.





of companies experiencing delays said product commercialization has been postponed. 82 percent report losing business opportunities because of prolonged reviews.





report losing business opportunities because of prolonged reviews. 70 percent have canceled projects due to regulatory delays.





have canceled projects due to regulatory delays. Two-thirds say review delays are affecting decisions about locating manufacturing in the United States.





say review delays are affecting decisions about locating manufacturing in the United States. Nearly 93 percent say a more timely, transparent review process would increase the likelihood of reshoring manufacturing and products to the United States.





say a more timely, transparent review process would increase the likelihood of reshoring manufacturing and products to the United States. 100 percent say greater certainty and predictability would encourage additional U.S. investment.

The survey also found that nearly half of respondents say EPA review delays are slowing the development of PFAS alternatives and other advanced chemistries needed across industries including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electronics, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.

According to the report, improving the efficiency, transparency, and predictability of the TSCA Section 5 program would accelerate commercialization of innovative chemistries, encourage investment in U.S. manufacturing, strengthen domestic supply chains, support reshoring, and reinforce America's global competitiveness.

"With the September 30 deadline approaching, Congress has a critical opportunity to ensure the TSCA program better supports the innovation and manufacturing goals it has spent years advancing," Klein said. "Reauthorizing the user-fee program without addressing the underlying challenges would miss a once-in-a-decade opportunity. Manufacturers need a review process that is timely, transparent, science-based, and consistent with congressional intent so they can continue investing, innovating, and creating jobs here in the United States."

SOCMA is urging Congress and the Administration to act on five reforms that manufacturers say are critical to restoring an efficient, science-based TSCA Section 5 program while maintaining strong protections for human health and the environment. The survey identifies five priorities:

Restore timely chemical reviews.





Improve transparency and regulatory predictability.





Support innovation and commercialization.





Encourage reshoring and domestic manufacturing.





Ensure the program operates efficiently and as Congress intended.

About SOCMA:

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from consumer products and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates