SOCMA Board Advocates for Domestic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Resilience on Capitol Hill

ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) this week is bringing specialty chemical industry leaders to Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings with lawmakers, federal agencies, and policymakers focused on strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, improving regulatory certainty, and reinforcing domestic supply chains.

Participating member executives include Mara Gliozzi, McGean; Adam Pingel, Monument Chemical; Joe Wilson, Toll Solutions; Kate Hampford Donahue, Hampford Research, Inc.; Grif Carnes, Third Coast; Brooke DiDomenico, Nation Ford Chemical; Ben Espada, Piedmont Chemical; Steven Hedrick, AVN Corporation; Shane Jenkins, NexSJen Solutions; Bryan Kitchen, Ascent Chemicals; Peter Loggenberg, Trecora; Dave Mielke, ChemDesign; Joe Nettleton, Cambrex; Rich Preziotti, Boulder Scientific; Rainne Somers, Genesis Custom Chemical Blending; Cameron Whaley, Southern Chemicals & Textiles; Jean Yoho, Sun Chemical, and Doug Wynn, Colonial Chemical.

During the fly-in, SOCMA's Board of Governors will meet with representatives from OSHA, EPA, and the Department of War, as well as nine congressional offices, to discuss policies impacting the specialty chemical industry and the broader manufacturing economy.

"An efficient regulatory system, resilient supply chains, and a predictable TSCA program are critical to ensuring specialty chemical innovation and the industries it supports remain anchored in the United States," said Jenn Klein, SOCMA President and CEO.

Among the industry's priorities are improving the performance of EPA's New Chemicals Program by ensuring reviews are completed within statutory timeframes, reducing regulatory backlogs, and providing greater transparency and predictability for companies developing and commercializing new chemistries in the United States.

SOCMA members are also advocating for policies that strengthen domestic production capacity, reduce reliance on foreign sources for key chemical inputs, and improve access to essential materials through effective tariff exclusion processes.

Additional priorities include modernizing regulatory processes to support science-driven, risk-based decision making and improving the efficiency and predictability of EPA reviews to enable safe and swift innovation.

Specialty chemical manufacturers supply critical inputs used across pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, energy systems, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

About SOCMA:

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from consumer products and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates