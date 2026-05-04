SOCMA Announces Javier Barajas Martínez as Vice President, Government Relations

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced Javier Barajas Martínez as Vice President, Government Relations, where he will lead the association's federal advocacy efforts and advance priorities critical to the specialty chemical industry.

Barajas Martínez brings more than 20 years of experience in government affairs and public policy with a proven track record of advancing complex policy initiatives. He also offers deep expertise working with members of Congress, federal agencies, trade associations, and diverse stakeholder coalitions to deliver results.

"Javier's extensive experience on Capitol Hill and in the private sector makes him an exceptional addition to SOCMA's leadership team," said Jenn Klein, SOCMA President and CEO. "His proven ability to navigate complex legislative and regulatory landscapes and build bipartisan relationships will be instrumental in advancing SOCMA's mission and ensuring our industry's voice is heard in Washington."

Prior to joining SOCMA, Barajas Martínez served as Director of Federal Government Affairs at DaVita, where he led federal advocacy efforts on policies impacting patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. He previously held several senior roles in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Deputy Director of Member Services and Outreach Advisor to House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Professional Staff Member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, and Legislative Assistant to Congressman Silvestre Reyes (TX-16).

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Barajas Martínez brings a strong commitment to public service, principled advocacy, bipartisan engagement, and practical solutions.

"I'm honored to join SOCMA and support an industry that plays such a vital role in America's economy and supply chain," said Barajas Martínez. "I look forward to working with SOCMA members and policymakers to advance thoughtful, effective policies that strengthen the specialty chemical sector."

Barajas Martínez holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and Italian from the University of Arizona.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates