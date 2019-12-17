New Software Feature Shows How Radio & TV Spots Affect Web Traffic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GaleForce Digital Technologies, a leading provider of media software and digital marketing solutions, has greatly enhanced MediaForce, its revolutionary media planning and buying solution, with its innovative new MediaInsights tool. MediaInsights links a client's Google Analytics account with its respective media plan within MediaForce, revealing correlations between media schedules and web traffic. Now advertisers can actually see which TV and radio spots are driving more web traffic. The addition of MediaInsights demonstrates that MediaForce is the platform designed By Media Buyers for Media Buyers™, offering users the capability to track information by vendor, spot count, spend, time (week, day, hour, minute), page views, goal completions, and even web traffic down to the local level. No other media planning and buying solution on the market is as comprehensive.

Early adopters of the platform agree, praising its unmatched abilities. "As a MediaForce user, the MediaInsights tool has provided great new understanding into the effectiveness of our media buys, helping us uncover opportunities and confirm the value of the media we're placing," says Christopher Sommella, vice president of media for Strategic Marketing. With such overwhelmingly positive feedback being received from the growing MediaForce customer base about the effectiveness of MediaInsights, it is easy to see why more media planners and buyers are making the switch every day.

Since its release in June 2019, MediaForce has also differentiated itself from competing platforms with its advanced reach and frequency calculation method, one of the newest on the market. With its intuitive design, users of other media buying software are noting the ease of transition into MediaForce. Additional features enjoyed by MediaForce users include full integration with both Comscore and Nielsen ratings, no storage limitations, and the ability to interface with widely-used accounting software. The experienced staff at GaleForce Digital Technologies, with its agile development process, is quickly reacting to its customers' requests as well as to changes in the marketplace. The rapid deployment of new features and enhancements for MediaForce based on user input, including MediaInsights, is testimony to GaleForce Digital's commitment to its clientele.

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.

