New software identifies AI voice cloning with 98% accuracy as a 27.3% growth in voice cloning market poses increasing political and business risk

Ircam Amplify's AI Speech Detector identifies a wider range of models used to generate fake voices, safeguarding audio authenticity at a critical time for information integrity, public trust and company reputation

PARIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ircam Amplify, a global leader in AI audio technology that is the commercial branch of the French audio research lab IRCAM-Centre Pompidou, has developed an AI Speech Detector tool to support industries in combatting the increasing risks to credibility and stability that are posed by the accelerating threat of voice deepfakes. AI Speech Detector can be easily integrated into existing technologies used by media group newsrooms, misinformation and fake news detection platforms, where audio authenticity and the detection of AI-cloned voices are critical.

Nathalie Birocheau, CEO, Ircam Amplify Romain Simiand, Chief Product Officer, Ircam Amplify

As the unregulated voice cloning market surges, growing at a staggering 27.3% annually and projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2032[1], there is an urgent need to safeguard against the malicious use of AI-generated voices. There are more than 100 models that make voice cloning accessible to anyone around the world; in a year where the most voters ever will head to the polls globally, including the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election in November, the potential for voice deepfakes to disrupt public discourse, mislead voters, or damage reputations has never been higher.

Ircam Amplify's AI Speech Detector addresses this growing risk by enabling the swift identification of artificial speech before it reaches audiences. It detects cloned voices in audio files and verifies audio integrity with 98% accuracy without the need for a reference voice for comparison. The new tool builds on the success of Ircam Amplify's AI-Generated Music Detector, launched in May of this year, which identifies AI-created music files with 98.5% accuracy.

The solution is both cost-effective and scalable, easily integrating into existing workflows and technology infrastructures. It can analyze up to 20 audio files per API call and process hundreds of calls simultaneously. For each file, it determines whether AI was used in its creation and provides a confidence score, indicating the percentage of the file that has been generated by AI.

Ircam Amplify - a branch of IRCAM-Centre Pompidou, the largest audio lab in France and a major center of music creation - has trained the solution on 10 voice Gen AI models, including the top five commercial models and the top four most used open-source models. As an agnostic solution, it can add new models in under three weeks.

Nathalie Birocheau, CEO of Ircam Amplify, said: "As generative AI becomes increasingly accessible, so too does the risk of its misuse. Voice deepfakes pose a significant and growing threat to media integrity, brand reputation and public trust. Our AI Speech Detector delivers the transparency and security that media outlets, fake news detection and social platforms need in an era where misinformation can spread around the world at an accelerating pace."

Romain Simiand, Chief Product Officer at Ircam Amplify, added: "Using the very latest technology developed in our audio research lab, the AI Speech Detector is a powerful and scalable solution that doesn't require a reference voice for comparison. We have taken a close look at the market needs and the key actors in the sector to ensure that we are targeting popular and accessible models that can be the source of the most scurrilous activity.

"We were able to develop, test and improve this new product in less than two months, based on the successful launch and commercial reception of the AI-Generated Music Detector, which reflects our team's deep expertise in AI audio recognition."

Ircam Amplify offers a comprehensive suite of tools that address every stage of the audio supply chain. It stands out for its leading SaaS solutions, including AI-Generated Music Detector, Quality Check, Stereo to Spatial, Music Tagger, Vocal Separator, Loop Extractor, Infringement Detector, Cover Detector and Speech to Text Generator.

More information about the AI Speech Detector can be found at https://www.ircamamplify.io/product/ai-voice-detector

About Ircam Amplify

Ircam Amplify is a tech enabler attached to IRCAM-Centre Pompidou, France's foremost audio research institute and a major centre of music creation, to connect technology and emotion.

With its Audio-as-a-Service platform, it empowers creative industries and media to harness the power of audio editing and processing AI, automating pristine quality and impactful content delivery across multiple channels without upfront costs.

