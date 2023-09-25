New Software Litigation Experts Arrive in the Bay Area

News provided by

Quandary Peak Research

25 Sep, 2023, 09:45 ET

Quandary Peak Research opens new offices in Hayward, expanding software patent consulting and source code review services in the tech hub.

BAY AREA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quandary Peak Research, a Los Angeles-based consulting group specializing in software and computing technology, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new office in the heart of Silicon Valley. This strategic expansion aims to better serve the needs of our growing client base and represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering high-quality, competitive technology services and consulting to clients of all sizes on a national and global scale.

Continue Reading
Quandary Peak Research opens new offices in Hayward, expanding services in the Bay Area tech hub.
Quandary Peak Research opens new offices in Hayward, expanding services in the Bay Area tech hub.

Dr. George Edwards, President & Principal Computer Scientist, expressed his enthusiasm for this development: "Our new Hayward office represents a major step forward for Quandary Peak. As we continue to grow our team of experts in the Bay Area with this additional footprint, we will be even better positioned to provide key services—such as source code review—that often require our experts to be on-site in San Francisco, San Jose, and Silicon Valley. I'm incredibly excited and proud of our company's continued success and expansion beyond our Southern California home into more strategic areas like Texas, Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area."

For over a decade, Quandary Peak has been at the forefront of software expertise, intellectual property consulting, source code analysis, technical due diligence, and expert witness testimony. A physical premises in the Bay Area boosts the company's ability to offer real-time, face-to-face meetings, fostering stronger collaboration between their expert teams and customers. Quandary Peak's ongoing collaborations with top law firms such as Jones Day, Sullivan & Cromwell, and Kasowitz Benson Torres will also be strengthened by an increased presence in the Bay Area.

The Silicon Valley office is anchored by Regional Director William Luk whose long and successful career includes development of enterprise-class firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and database security at Symantec and several startups. Mr. Luk shared his vision for the new office: "Our goal is to aggressively grow our Bay Area offerings by relocating select members of our expert team to Hayward. We'll continue to recruit specialists with deep knowledge in software technology and patent litigation experience."

Quandary Peak's expert teams are capable of generating detailed reports and presentations supported by technical evidence and expert witness testimony. The company offers litigation support services for patent/copyright infringement, digital privacy, and trade secret misappropriation cases, earning recognition from clients ranging from startups to multinational corporations featured in the news daily.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides technical expertise, expert witness testimony, and legal support in matters related to intellectual property, source code analysis, and software quality audits. Founded in 2012, the company serves clients across diverse industries, including Fortune 500 companies and top law firms.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jeremiah Deasey
Manager of Digital Marketing, Media, and Brand
jeremiah@quandarypeak.com

SOURCE Quandary Peak Research

Also from this source

Quandary Peak Research: Unprecedented Tech and IP Legal Battle Surfaces in Arbitration Against Mexico

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.