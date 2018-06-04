New Software Toolset Advances Small Molecule Analysis

The new Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.0 software is an integrated set of libraries, databases and statistical analysis tools linked in customizable workflows. The software processes the information-rich data generated from high-resolution accurate-mass (HRAM) Orbitrap mass spectrometers and transforms it into meaningful results. The software is easy to use and designed to require minimal training or expertise. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new software during the 66th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, held June 3-7, in the Sapphire Ballroom ABEF at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego.

"Full-scan mass spectrometry systems for small molecule applications create large amounts of information-rich data, making extracting meaningful insights with a high degree of confidence and data processing efficiency challenging," said Ken Miller, vice president, omics marketing, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "The new Compound Discoverer 3.0 software enables our customers conducting small molecule analysis to seamlessly extract 'compound insights' – from spectra to structure – turning data into actionable knowledge."

"Compound Discoverer 3.0 software is a powerful, versatile and easy-to-use solution for MS-based isotopic labeling studies," said Juan Moises Sanchez, associate scientist, bioanalytical chemistry, Intrexon. "Highly customizable workflows consist of logically connected nodes, including spectral pre-processing, multi-library searches, statistics, in silico fragmentation and isotope labeling patterns, among others. Implementation of this software has reduced our bioinformatics lead time and improved the impact of our research in the areas of high-throughput untargeted metabolomics, structural elucidation of unknowns and carbon fate studies."

Scientists performing small molecule analysis with the Compound Discoverer 3.0 software can benefit from:

A fully integrated, untargeted stable isotope flux workflow and customizable pathway tool

Identification of unknowns through the use of MS/MS libraries and online chemical databases

Elucidating structures by annotating spectra peaks, designed to enable the quick visualization and interpretation of complex data

Customizable workflows designed to reduce processing time, transforming mass spectral data into results with great speed

Finding real differences in data through built-in, user-friendly statistical chart visualization and heatmap tools

Tailored reporting that facilitates the sharing of data across multiple formats, or its transfer to other informatics solutions, that can save time and help maximize data potential

For more information on Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.0 software, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com/CompoundDiscoverer.

