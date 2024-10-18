New Solar Site in Marion County, West Virginia, Generating Clean Energy

Mon Power and Potomac Edison complete 27-acre solar site in Rivesville



FAIRMONT, W.Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), have completed their second utility-scale solar site in West Virginia, less than a year after energizing their first solar site at Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville.

Nearly 14,000 solar panels are now producing up to 5.5 megawatts of clean, renewable power at the Rivesville site in Marion County to help meet the state's electricity needs. One megawatt of solar energy powers a national average of 173 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The new solar facility is situated on approximately 27 acres of company-owned property along Morgan Ridge Road. The site had gone unused since the Rivesville Power Station was deactivated in 2012. Mon Power and Potomac Edison used 63 local union workers for construction at the site, and the solar panels, racking system steel and supporting electrical equipment were made in the United States.

Dan Rossero, Vice President of FirstEnergy's West Virginia Generation: "Our solar projects create construction jobs and support economic growth by helping West Virginia recruit and retain employers. We are pleased to reach another important milestone in our solar program and are excited about the interest we continue to receive from subscribers."

The companies' West Virginia solar program supports a 2020 bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature that authorizes electric companies to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of solar generation facilities to help meet the state's electricity needs. The addition of new renewable generation also encourages economic development in West Virginia, as a growing number of companies require that a portion of the electricity they purchase be generated by renewable sources.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison are developing five solar projects that will total 50 megawatts of renewable solar generation, the first phase of 200 megawatts the companies plan to develop over time. The companies completed their first solar project at Fort Martin Power Station (18.9 megawatts) in January and began construction this fall on a third project located in Berkeley County.

Combined, the five projects will create more than 87,000 solar renewable energy credits (SRECs) available for purchase by customers who support renewable energy in West Virginia. SRECs are certificates that represent the environmental attributes of solar power and prove solar energy was generated on the purchasers' behalf. For every megawatt hour of solar renewable electricity generated, one SREC is produced.

Since the inception of the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison have enrolled residential customers as well as large commercial and institutional customers, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) in Morgantown and the town of Harpers Ferry. The cost to purchase SRECs through the program is 4 cents per kilowatt hour in addition to normal rates. To subscribe or find out more about the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia can visit firstenergycorp.com/WVsolar or call 1-800-505-7283.

