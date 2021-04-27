New solution package from Tork helps facility managers meet increased office hygiene demands

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With increased hygiene expectations of public places, facility managers' role has never been more essential to maintaining hygienic spaces. According to a recent study by Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, following COVID-19, seven out of ten employees expect their employer to provide extra cleaning rounds.1 This proves that a new hygiene standard is here to stay.

To help facility managers secure the new hygiene standard, Tork®, an Essity brand, has created the Tork Office Hygiene PackageTM. The new hygiene offering provides facility managers with tailored solutions based on unique challenges faced in different areas of office buildings, including reception areas, workspaces, conference rooms, restrooms and breakrooms.

The comprehensive hygiene package includes Tork products, services, tools and support to help facility managers meet increased hygiene expectations and demonstrate that their office is safer and clean. The offering provides insights to facility managers and ensures that managers optimize resources and time, resulting in more efficient and thorough cleaning. The environmentally-friendly products recommended within the Tork Office Hygiene Package also help facility managers meet their sustainability targets, while ensuring hygiene needs are met.

"It's imperative that we address the challenges facility managers must overcome to create a safer and healthier work environment," said Rachel Olsavicky, Regional Marketing Manager, Commercial & Public Interest, Essity Professional Hygiene at Tork. "That is why we are helping facility managers more easily meet the new standards of office hygiene with high and consistent cleaning benchmarks, optimized cleaning efficiency, and sustainable processes and purchases.

The Tork Office Hygiene Package addresses the unique needs of facility managers and provides advice to help managers best navigate a new reality and ensure safer environments for all. The hygiene package solution is informed by insights gathered from a survey of 400 facility management professionals in the U.S., France and Germany, which uncovered that improving cleaning quality and providing a hygienic and healthy work environment is the number one priority for facility managers.2

Tork has also developed an informative trend report, focused on office hygiene, as an additional tool to help facility managers get ready for a return to business. The report includes essential guidance for facility managers to better understand how COVID-19 has changed hygiene demands in office buildings and public spaces. This critical knowledge will inform managers how to best secure the new hygiene standard and a safer office experience for everyone.

For more information and to download the new trend report, please visit www.torkusa.com/office-hygiene.

For more information:

Rachel Sharpe

Weber Shandwick, [email protected]

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.3 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

1 2020 research study by Kantar commissioned by Essity.

2 Survey conducted by B2B International in September 2020. Online interviews with 125 decisions makers in France, 125 in Germany and 150 in the US.

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand

Related Links

http://www.torkusa.com

