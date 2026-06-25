New Sorcero Therapy Resonance Profile Gives Medical Affairs a Real-Time Understanding of How Its Science is Landing in the Market

Strategic Alignment Framework pushes fresh actionable intelligence into medical affairs workflows as it happens and before a gap stalls clinical adoption

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero today launched the Therapy Resonance Profile (TRP) in the Sorcero Medical™ product suite, giving medical affairs teams a continuous, evidence-based read on how their scientific narrative is resonating across the market. The shift is simple: from quarterly reports built on data that is already months old, to leading indicators drawn from the evidence as it changes, powered by Sorcero's new Strategic Alignment Framework to keep it current.

The evidence-to-adoption gap is no longer affordable. Up to 5,000 biomedical papers are published every day while medical affairs planning stays on a quarterly cadence, part of why new science still takes 17 years to reach standard practice, even as $300 billion in revenue goes off patent by 2030. Life sciences companies cannot effectively commercialize a precision therapy on an evidence picture that is a quarter old.

"The gap between science and commerce is tolerable only when both move slowly," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and co-founder of Sorcero. "In precision medicine, neither does. These capabilities let medical affairs teams stop operating as if they were handling 1990s medicines and start matching the pace modern science demands. We have moved medical affairs from a system of record to a system of intelligence and now a system of action that shows teams where to focus, so the right science reaches the right clinicians, and the right patients, sooner."

Reading Resonance: The Therapy Resonance Profile

The Therapy Resonance Profile brings the platform's alignment and sentiment signals together into one continuous read on how strongly a team's scientific narrative is landing across its key stakeholders, replacing lagging surveys or fragmented field notes. Every signal traces back to the underlying evidence, so teams see where they stand and why, and understand how resonance shifts as the conversation changes to focus engagement where it will matter most.

Inside the Strategic Alignment Framework

The Strategic Alignment Framework connects a team's strategic imperatives to daily medical affairs execution and keeps the picture current on its own, pushing fresh intelligence into the workflow before a gap stalls a clinical adoption of a therapy. The shift is from pull to push intelligence: from asking the system questions to having the system surface the answer first. A few of the capabilities doing the work:

Stakeholder Alignment: scores where each stakeholder stands in relation to a team's objectives and tracks that posture over time, so teams prioritize the relationships that move a narrative and personalize engagement with the evidence behind it.

scores where each stakeholder stands in relation to a team's objectives and tracks that posture over time, so teams prioritize the relationships that move a narrative and personalize engagement with the evidence behind it. Automated Medical Insights Reports: replaces manual quarterly reporting with reports that refresh on the latest evidence and show the "what's changed" delta against the previous monthly snapshot, so decisions rest on leading indicators that move with the evidence.

replaces manual quarterly reporting with reports that refresh on the latest evidence and show the "what's changed" delta against the previous monthly snapshot, so decisions rest on leading indicators that move with the evidence. Key Intelligence Topics and Questions (KIT/KIQ) Matrix: a single view of what a team is tracking, what has shifted since the last report, and links to current and prior snapshots; focused on key objectives such as competitor drug perception.

Built on Sorcero Intelligence Platform

The TRP and Strategic Alignment Framework draw on recent updates to the Sorcero Intelligence Platform: Dynamic Collections that stay current automatically, sentiment trends and configurable AI Summaries across Collections and Stakeholders, the Instant Insights Engine with a 10x larger context window, and Field Medical and Congress Intelligence solutions enhanced by the Capture App for iPad. Each is a working part of how resonance is read and how the picture stays current.

The Therapy Resonance Profile and the Strategic Alignment Framework are rolling out now for Sorcero Medical™. To learn more, read "Why We Stopped Trying to Make the Quarterly Report Faster" blog post by Joe Turner, Sorcero Chief Product Officer.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is an AI and data intelligence platform that helps Medical Affairs, Scientific Communications, and Safety teams accelerate patient access to breakthrough therapies. Our medically-tuned AI is over 96% accurate and cuts scientific data analysis time by over 72%, turning complex data into actionable insights in minutes. By streamlining evidence generation, Sorcero empowers experts to overcome market blockers and deliver life-changing treatments to those who need them most.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Sorcero has been recognized by over two dozen awards, including Google's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Fast Company's #1 most innovative company under 200 employees, and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at www.sorcero.com.

SOURCE Sorcero