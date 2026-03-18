Sorcero Introduces Field Medical Excellence & Insights and Congress Intelligence Solutions to Accelerate Evidence-based Medical Affairs Strategies

New Capture App for iPad and scientific abstract data integration enhances life sciences AI platform to deliver voice of the customer insights

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero today announced its Field Medical Excellence & Insights solution with an integrated Field Capture App for iPad and its Congress Intelligence solution with scientific abstract data integration. The purpose-built offerings are part of the Sorcero Medical™ product suite that unifies fragmented data sources so medical affairs teams can identify strategic signals faster than traditional, manual processes. Now teams can drive faster evidence-based, personalized engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Sorcero will showcase both solutions at the upcoming MAPS Americas 2026 conference, March 22–25.

New Capture App for iPad and scientific abstract data integration enhances life sciences AI platform to deliver voice of the customer insights

The medical affairs data problem

Medical affairs teams are facing an explosion of scattered data from CRM notes, advisory board transcripts, millions of congress abstracts, and peer-reviewed publications. This creates a burden for medical science liaisons (MSLs), who spend hours documenting interactions in legacy CRMs and manually tagging, reviewing, and summarizing information across disconnected systems. Sorcero's new solutions eliminate data silos and transform fragmented inputs into a single source of medical intelligence, cutting weekly reporting time by over 72% and reducing ad hoc data analysis time by up to 90%.

"The years-long gap from discovery to clinical practice stems from the overwhelming complexity of the evidence landscape," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and co-founder of Sorcero. "Our new Field Medical and Congress Intelligence solutions empower teams to shift from manual data wrangling to scientific exchange with HCPs and KOLs, ensuring breakthrough insights reach the point of care in weeks, not years."

Instant intelligence with Field Medical Excellence & Insights

The Field Medical Excellence & Insights solution gives MSL teams a single platform to instantly capture, surface, and share high-impact insights from HCP interactions. The AI-powered platform automatically extracts emerging trends from field notes, measures engagement effectiveness against therapeutic objectives, and enables personalized analysis of themes and questions to inform precision engagement strategies. Collaborative validation workflows and interactive dashboards give leaders timely, high-quality insights without manual CRM searches.

A key new feature is the new Sorcero Capture App, a native iPad application available now in the App Store, that allows field personnel to record observations as they happen. MSLs can enter rich text notes and associate records with specific HCPs directly from their tablets without having to navigate dozens of dropdown fields to manually tag every entry. Every submission feeds a central, structured insight repository where Sorcero's AI tags entries for Intelligent Medical Themes™ and analyzes them for Scientific Sentiment™.

Automate analysis with Congress Intelligence

Sorcero's Congress Intelligence solution gives medical affairs teams an end-to-end platform for automated conference analysis. Teams can perform pre-congress planning by instantly summarizing and enriching thousands of abstracts to build targeted KOL engagement lists. During live events, the platform monitors late-breaking results and delivers personalized daily highlights tailored to strategic imperatives.

The new scientific abstract data integration provides centralized, searchable access to 3.5 million abstracts and posters from over 4,300 global conferences, allowing teams to track grey literature and historical research data dating back to 2010, uncovering evidence often years before it appears in peer-reviewed journals. Team members without CRM access, including medical affairs leaders and guest attendees, can contribute to congress intelligence gathering directly through the Capture App.

The platform eliminates the typical over 60 day wait for manual reports and debriefs by generating a complete AI synthesis of competitive shifts and scientific trends immediately after the congress concludes.

Learn more

Sorcero is the sponsor of the Field Medical Masterclass, an immersive training program focused on key medical affairs competencies, at MAPS Americas 2026. At the conference, company representatives will also lead two workshops on revolutionizing medical impact and AI-powered insights with industry leaders from Amgen, Biogen, Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals, and argenx. To learn more and schedule a demonstration, visit sorcero.com/maps-americas-2026.

To learn more about these solutions and capabilities, read the blog "From the Field to the Future: Sorcero Reinvents Field Medical Excellence & Insights and Congress Intelligence."

About Sorcero

Sorcero is an AI and data intelligence platform that helps Medical Affairs, Scientific Communications, and Safety teams accelerate patient access to breakthrough therapies. Our medically-tuned AI is over 96% accurate and cuts scientific data analysis time by over 72%, turning complex data into actionable insights in minutes. By streamlining evidence generation, Sorcero empowers experts to overcome market blockers and deliver life-changing treatments to those who need them most.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Sorcero has been recognized by over two dozen awards, including Google's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Fast Company's #1 most innovative company under 200 employees, and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies. Learn More at: www.sorcero.com

SOURCE Sorcero