Sorcero CEO Dipanwita Das Among Only 3 Founders in Life Sciences AI Recognized on 2026 100 Women in AI

Das joins list with founders and innovators from the world's top global AI companies, including Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, and Google

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero, the AI-powered intelligence platform for life sciences, today announced that CEO and Co-founder Dipanwita Das was named to the 2026 100 Women in AI list. Das is one of only three female founders on the list recognized for shaping how AI is built, adopted, and understood in life sciences. She joins innovators at many of the world's other top global AI companies, including Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, and Google.

Few applications of AI carry higher stakes and more promise than solving one of healthcare's biggest challenges in getting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. Sorcero is among the innovators helping improve patient outcomes globally. Its medically-tuned, agentic AI platform powers 40% of the top 30 global pharma companies, turning fragmented scientific data into actionable insight and evidence. The platform delivers 96.1% clinical accuracy – exceeding the FDA regulatory threshold – and cuts scientific data analysis time by over 72%, helping medical, safety, scientific communications, access, and commercial teams get evidence-backed therapies to patients faster.

"I'm honored to be named alongside an impressive list of women who have built many of the key foundational models, companies, and research shaping the future of AI, and grateful to the entire Sorcero team whose work made this possible," said Das. "The major therapies of the next decade – more complex precision medicines and specialty drugs – will depend on how quickly scientific evidence reaches the researchers, clinicians, access, and safety teams who act on it. Publishing clinical trial results months sooner means less time a patient waits for a treatment that could change their life. When we strengthen how therapies are monitored after they reach the market, that's safety patients can rely on. AI can do this, but only when it's built for medicine, grounded in scientific evidence, and held to the regulatory rigor life sciences demands."

The recognition follows a year of industry validations for Sorcero. In 2025, the company closed a $42.5M Series B led by NewSpring Capital, was recognized as Google Cloud's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, ranked 684 on the Inc. 5000 in its first year of inclusion, and was named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

The 100 Women in AI list is produced annually by Flybridge and XFactor Ventures. Honorees are evaluated across six dimensions, including seniority, accomplishments, pedigree, impact, influence, and innovation, with scoring weighted toward real-world impact and how honorees have shaped the way AI is built and adopted. This year's list drew more than 1,000 nominations from across the global innovation ecosystem, with honorees celebrated at a ceremony event in New York City.

View Das' full honoree profile at 100womeninai.com/dipanwita-das. To see the complete 2026 honoree list, visit 100womeninai.com/full-list-2026.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is an AI and data intelligence platform that helps Medical Affairs, Scientific Communications, and Safety teams accelerate patient access to breakthrough therapies. Our medically-tuned AI is 96.1% accurate and cuts scientific data analysis time by over 72%, turning complex data into actionable insights in minutes. By streamlining evidence generation, Sorcero empowers experts to overcome market blockers and deliver life-changing treatments to those who need them most.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Sorcero has earned over three dozen awards, including Google's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Fast Company's #1 most innovative company under 200 employees, and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at: www.sorcero.com.

SOURCE Sorcero