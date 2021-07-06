New South Carolina City Gear Opens To Serve Beaufort

"Our work is about building stronger communities and neighborhoods and we believe our talented staff are an important part of that equation," said Abu Young, DSM, City Gear. "Our City Gear mission is to connect people with an incredible urban apparel and footwear shopping experience that exceeds customer expectations."

The new 4600+ square foot City Gear location features the hottest in urban streetwear and footwear brands with a premium shopping experience. The store vibe and aesthetic are designed to create the ultimate relaxed shopping environment for the urban fashion aficionado. Each store displays inspirational hyper-local skylines and brand imagery along with trending fashion photography, a premium sound system and current music videos playing on 55" screens.

Since 1978, City Gear stores have been the go-to destination for streetwear fashion and footwear enthusiasts to find full looks to create their own style and image. Stores carry shoes from brands like Nike and Jordan and feature special Retro Jordan re-launches. City Gear carries apparel from fashion brands such as Billion Dollar Baby, New Era, Grindhouse and Born Fly.

Each store is organized for shoppers to find fresh and trending looks and inspiration with regularly updated styles on display, put together by in-house stylists. Merchandise is organized by brand or theme, to make it quick and easy for customers to find what they are looking for. The new store offers convenient shopping options such as Buy Online Pick Up In Store and Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it.

The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening party Saturday, July 10th from 11am-1pm. There will be door prizes including giveaways, special promotions and fun for all.

About Hibbett and City Gear

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Hibbett Inc.