New South Lake Union Apartment Building Sees Impressive Leasing Momentum Ahead of 2022 Opening

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REN, a brand-new, high rise apartment building opening in the South Lake Union neighborhood in January 2022, today shared early leasing numbers that point to the continued comeback of Downtown Seattle. The refined rental community will be located in Seattle's Denny Triangle, in the heart of the city's tech center.

The building is currently more than 20 percent pre-leased just three months after the opening of the pre-leasing center. REN reached this milestone several months ahead of its expected goal date.

"With REN, we wanted to create experiences that we know matter to our residents," said Mark Edwards, vice president, asset management for the U.S. division of Bosa Family Companies, which developed REN. "Commissioned art from local and internationally recognized artists, handcrafted drinks right in your lobby, digital features accessible from the palm of your hand – here, you'll find unique indoor elements blended with the best of the outdoors. We carefully considered the space to feel like it's part community hub and part tranquil home."

The 41-floor building will offer a total of 457 units, from one- to three-bedrooms each. Apartments come with high-end features, such as floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, KitchenAid appliances — including super-efficient induction stoves — large, covered balconies, coat closets and convenient shelving, in-unit laundry, pre-installed gig-speed internet and more.

This tech-forward living space features several unique platforms and tools to enhance everyday conveniences. The Brevvie kiosk system allows renters to briefly rent everyday objects instead of having to purchase and store them; Fetch delivery service offers a direct and customizable package delivery process that's safe and easy; and the CommunityConnect™ OneApp gives residents a way to pay rent, make maintenance requests, monitor utilities and even control things like lighting and air conditioning all from their smartphones.

The building itself will boast a long list of amenities that will make this downtown community uniquely appealing. Within the Terra Lobby, residents can enjoy a full hotel-style bar, with a restaurant and retail options coming soon after. The Parc dog area provides indoor and outdoor options for pet playtime, and the Aerial Rooftop Deck on the 41st floor offers stunning views of the city, the Puget Sound and Lake Union. With both indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a full kitchen, a game room and rentable event spaces, residents can both relax and entertain guests in this space.

While the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home had an outsized impact on Downtown Seattle beginning in 2020, evidence is mounting that the heart of the city continues to make a strong return. According to research by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), domestic visitors have returned to 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and foot traffic is back up to 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The city hosted a series of Welcome Back Weeks in July and September, and events and activations in parks and cultural areas are also springing up as a result of Mayor Jenny Durkan's 2021 Road to Downtown Recovery Plan. In late August, Mayor Durkan announced $7.5 million in direct investment to support Downtown Seattle economic recovery. Around the same time, Seattle City Council passed an ordinance to allow new street-level uses in Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. This move will help fill business vacancies and promote lively streets that are better suited for residential populations. Early leasing momentum at REN is yet another sign of the revival of the downtown core.

