New South Lake Union High Rise REN Announces Full Package of Tech Features and Platinum WiredScore

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REN, a brand-new, luxury Seattle high rise apartment opening in January 2022, today announced its full package of tech features, which will include special amenities such as STRATIS IoT OneApp, Brevvie, Fetch and more. Community members at REN will enjoy the convenience of digitally simplifying their daily needs and tasks, with modern intelligence integrated at every turn.

REN recently earned a Platinum certification from WiredScore — the highest-awarded mark available, which proves a building meets exceptional standards for the quality of its wired infrastructure, resilience and wireless network. WiredScore is a digital connectivity certification system that assesses smart technology in homes and offices globally.

Key features of REN's tech package include the following:

STRATIS IoT OneApp maximizes the resident experience with a one-stop mobile app to handle on-demand needs. These include paying rent, submitting maintenance requests, viewing building events and reserving amenity spaces. REN residents will also have access to the entire tech suite through the app, including amenities like Brevvie, Fetch and Tide Lockers. When paired with the building-wide Wi-Fi network powered by WhiteSky, residents can easily go from "sidewalk to sofa."

Smart home features are available at residents' fingertips, also through the STRATIS IoT OneApp. Community members at REN can use the app to customize key elements in their home, such as lighting and thermostat, and gain peace of mind through features like leak detection. They can also centrally manage additional smart devices through the app, such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Brevvie is a kiosk system that tenants can use to briefly rent everyday objects. Sustainable and convenient, residents will be able to rent and return items such as coolers, vacuums, karaoke machines, kayaks, carpet cleaners, tents and much more. Users can see which items are available in real time on the app and immediately rent an item by the hour or by the day, depending on the item, for only a few dollars.

Fetch package delivery service allows for safe delivery straight to residents' doors. When notified of a package, members will go into the STRATIS IoT OneApp and schedule a convenient delivery window — no more leaving packages waiting in the lobby.

Tide Cleaners Lockers are available to all tenants at REN. This immediate and specialized laundry service gets laundry done quickly and easily 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Salto locksets provide leading secure access control throughout the building with keyless or fob entry via the STRATIS IoT OneApp. Additionally, the Butterfly MX entry phone video integration allows residents to view visitors and grant elevator access remotely. Together, residents can enjoy constant world-class security.

WhiteSky operates the Wi-Fi network throughout the REN property, with no dead spots in elevators or garages. No account or installation is necessary when residents move in; they will automatically be able to connect to the fast and reliable, integrated network with 24/7 customer service.

"Anyone who's visited Seattle's downtown tech center knows that it's bustling with energy," said Mark Edwards, vice president, asset management for the U.S. division of Bosa Family Companies, which developed REN. "And if you live here, you also know how hard it can be to unwind once you arrive home. We want to change that for our residents. The tech features we're weaving into life at REN will allow our tenants to easily transition into a peaceful home environment. We'll also give them time back in their day by simplifying their living experience. Less stress, more ease."

The 41-floor building will offer a total of 457 units, a hotel-style lobby bar and restaurant, retail vendors, indoor and outdoor dog play areas and rooftop gathering and entertainment spaces. REN is currently over 20 percent pre-leased as it approaches its early 2022 opening.

To learn more about REN, visit www.RENSeattle.com. Go to www.renseattle.com/floorplans to view floorplans, book a tour and apply to lease. Those interested in tours can also visit in-person at the Pre-Leasing Center at 116 Fairview Avenue North, Suite 147, Seattle.

About REN Seattle

Opening in early 2022, REN offers 457 luxury apartment homes located in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood, minutes from the Amazon Spheres and Fifth Avenue shops. The building's organic design, wraparound balconies, emphasis on biophilia, hotel-inspired lobby design, 23,000 square feet of elevated community spaces and extensive curated art program will make it a new city icon. REN offers a life well rounded that facilitates a West Coast lifestyle, with a focus on connectivity, health and wellness, and ease and convenience. The building was developed by the U.S. division of Bosa Family Companies, known for its 50-year history of innovation and excellence in construction, real estate development and asset management. As one of Canada's most respected privately-owned brands, Bosa Family Companies has developed such projects as Fifteen Fifteen and Cardero.

