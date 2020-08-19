New South of France Hand and Body Creams Make Moisturizing into a French Countryside Fragrance Experience

ERLANGER, Ky., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South of France Natural Body Care is launching a line of hydrating hand and body creams which combine natural ingredients with complex scents to evoke the landscapes and villages of the French countryside. Available in two scents — Climbing Wild Rose and Violet Bouquet — these super moisturizing creams, when combined with South of France cleansers, provide a unique "scentsory" experience that lingers for several hours.

New South of France hand and body creams are available in two scents - Climbing Wild Rose and Violet Bouquet

"South of France is one of the top-selling brands of all-natural bar soaps at grocery and health food stores because of its evocative scents and rich lather that doesn't dry out skin," says Katherine Jarnigo, co-owner of South of France Natural Body Care. "These new hand and body creams bring the vibrant, floral fragrances of our soaps and hand washes to the moisturizing step in your skincare regimen."

The unique formula of the hand and body creams ensures they absorb quickly and leave skin silky to the touch, without any oil residue. Ingredients include Fair Trade Certified organic shea butter and cocoa butter, as well as coconut, sunflower and sweet almond oils.

Thicker and richer than conventional moisturizing lotions, South of France hand and body creams require fewer applications than traditional moisturizers to leave skin soft and soothed. They are certified animal cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. They are also free of all sulfates, phthalates, paragons, EDTA and colorants.

The hand and body creams are available in 8-ounce tubes with easy-to-dispense flip top caps and 1-ounce tubes with screw caps for when you're on-the-go. The suggested retail price for the 8-ounce product is $10.99.

About South of France Natural Body Care

South of France Natural Body Care was founded in 1999 and originally manufactured in France using a traditional Marseille recipe. Today, their products, including the triple-milled bars, hand washes, sugar polishes and hand and body creams are manufactured in the U.S. in small batches, using natural ingredients and evocative fragrance blends. South of France Natural Body Care is owned by two sisters, Molly and Katherine Oliver. As mothers with a love of Provence and a legacy in natural body care, they continue to expand the collection with affordably indulgent bath products that bring the experiences of coastal France home to the American market.

About Kirk's Family of Natural Brands

Founded 180 years ago, Kirk's Family of Natural Brands is one of America's oldest, continuously-operated soap makers. Today, we proudly carry on our family's soap-making traditions with a growing portfolio of innovative body care products. Our family of brands has grown over the past 23 years and brings Kirk's, The Grandpa Soap Company and South of France Natural Body Care all under one roof. And with approximately 70 products ranging from bar soap, liquid soap, foaming hand wash, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and sugar polishes, we're just getting started. We are Molly & Katherine Oliver, two sisters turned CEO-moms - with a vision driven by our desire to create high-quality natural products for both our own growing families as well as yours.

Contact:

Mike Freeman

(513) 910-7240

[email protected]

SOURCE South of France Body Care