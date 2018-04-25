New South Wales Government Selects Beeline Vendor Management System to Manage Contingent Workforce and Professional Management Services

Under the contract awarded by NSW Government's Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, Beeline will deliver an end-to-end solution covering contingent workers and statement of work (SOW) based services, along with volunteer placements, whilst working in conjunction with NSW's Contractor Central, established in 2015 to improve spend visibility and reporting capabilities.

"We are immensely gratified and excited to be awarded this NSW Government contract," said Doug Leeby, CEO, Beeline. "We are confident that not only will they experience measurably better system reliability and an upgrade in service and support provided by our Sydney-based team, but all the advantages of a platform based on advanced micro-services architecture. This design makes it easy to deploy the latest features and capabilities as they become available. For example, our unique Beeline One functionality allows multiple government departments to have their own VMS configurations and logos while allowing the NSW Procurement team full visibility."

Contract award notice details are published on the NSW Government Contract Register.

