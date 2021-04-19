New Space Media Platform Chooses Brownsville, Texas

The new studio will support Space Channel's international network by focusing on Brownsville's space-related infrastructure and its growing role in the greater space industry.

"We are thrilled to be working with such forward-thinking professionals in the City of Brownsville," said Robert Schefferine, Chief Operating Officer, Space Channel. "With the city establishing itself as a new spaceport hub in Texas, the fit was perfect for us. We are excited to be a part of Brownsville's expansion and look forward to producing weekly programming and events from our new studio."

The presence of a media partner focused solely on space will foster a more extensive "space ecosystem" within Brownsville and help continue to brand the City as the "Next Space City."

"This is a win for our community," said Mayor Trey Mendez. "Building a larger space ecosystem with a media partner like Space Channel increases the ability of the City to market itself nationally and internationally, further cementing Brownsville's presence in the space industry."

The City anticipates that Space Channel's presence will increase community ownership of the new space economy. The City also hopes to foster partnerships between Space Channel, local businesses, schools and higher education institutions to increase space-related educational opportunities.

GBIC is also providing incentives and support for Space Channel's LIVE launch coverage via the new Space Channel studio, which will jump start the growth of media and entertainment jobs in Brownsville by creating opportunities for contract and staff positions with a priority on hiring and growing local talent. Space Channel anticipates it will start broadcasting from the new studio by June of 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Space Channel to Brownsville," said Commissioner John Cowen. "It allows us to continue to diversify our business base, provide opportunities for our local talent, and build momentum to land other Space-related deals. Moreover, this win is a great example of how effective collaboration between the City and GBIC can produce results for our community."

Space Channel is the new, premiere global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. It is available in over 30 million households worldwide on Connected TV's and mobile devices with the PLEX app and the TCL Channel app, on TCL TV's and much more to come. You can also watch Space Channel's live programming on its website at www.spacechannel.com.

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) is a non-profit organization created to oversee the disbursement of a ¼ cent sales tax collected in the City of Brownsville. The GBIC board, appointed by the Brownsville City Commission, approves funding for job creation incentives and various grant programs related to infrastructure and education. GBIC also provides business counseling, site selection and permitting assistance, and job training to businesses wanting to locate in Brownsville.

