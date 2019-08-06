New Spanish Language ‘Math Essentials’ Core Teaching Program Successfully Addresses STEM Math Deficits for Growing Number of ESL and Minority Learners

MARINA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and mathematician Rick Fisher recently announced that many of his popular core-math educational materials are now available in Spanish-language editions — ranging from grade three all the way through high school algebra. The overarching Math Essentials program (https://www.mathessentials.net/products) covers all foundational skills, including algebra, needed to succeed and pass various college-entrance exam tests, while being completely accessible by parents and struggling minority students. Math Essentials is available online at Amazon.com.

Three Math-Skill Clusters All Students Must Know

The Math Essentials material addresses three foundational skills that gradually lead grade-school children into an understanding of algebra. These include:

Whole numbers. Fractions and decimals; including percents, integers and positive/negative fractions and decimals. Certain aspects of measurement and geometry.

Without a strong background in these areas, students are unprepared to tackle later algebra classes. Algebra is the gateway subject that equips students to take all of the advanced math courses needed to succeed in science and technical fields. And without these skills, students cannot perform well enough to achieve scores on the ACT and SAT tests needed to enter colleges of their choice. Success in algebra ultimately prepares students for a wide variety of rewarding science and engineering careers.

ESL and Minority Students: STEM Education Requirements

Studies undertaken1 to explore the reasons why minority and ESL students perform demonstrably lower in math skills generally point to several culprits: lack of diversity in how math problems are solved and answers achieved, lack of real-world social applications for the math problems used, and student self-esteem issues. Math Essentials uses a variety of approaches to arrive at the correct answer for each math problem, offers a wide range of social and real-world-applicable problems that are apropos to kids' lives, and the problems are designed to be fun for kids to solve.

Math Essentials' Algebra volume was voted the third most popular algebra textbook by a recent comprehensive Wiki poll that surveyed hundreds of similar textbooks.

To learn more about Math Essentials, or to purchase the books directly from the author, visit HERE.

About Math Essentials

Math Essentials is an innovative series of award-winning educational products written and created by mathematician Rick Fisher. A math instructor for over 31 years, Rick has tirelessly devoted his time to both teaching and developing unique math materials for a wide variety of audiences. And his products get results. As a schoolteacher, nearly one-half of his students routinely skipped the subsequent year's math programs, instead moving on to accelerated classes. Winner of the Intel Innovations in Teaching Award and the Glenn W. Hoffmann Exemplary Awards Program, Rick has applied his teaching skills to focus on core math fundamentals for ESL learners of all ages, home-schooled children, parents and other adults who want to brush up on their STEM math skills. Rick is currently working on homeschool specific website (www.mathandalgebra.com). Learn more about Math Essentials at: www.MathEssentials.net.

