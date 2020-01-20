New Spanish Learning Program Offers Low-cost Language Immersion at Home for Youngest Kids Through Adults

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California company Spanish-4-You, with a solid 5 star reputation on Yelp, has taken a giant step forward in offering its acclaimed Spanish teaching immersion method in inexpensive home-study lessons that adult independent learners, parents and teachers can purchase for either learning the language or teaching it.

Spanish-4-You

Spanish-4-You uses the immersion method of teaching in which only Spanish and no English is spoken during the session. "Our immersion method makes adults and children conversational in Spanish in record time by emphasizing creative responses and real-life communication rather than memorization," says Laura Zayas, founder and director of Spanish-4-You, who is a native Spanish speaker from Puerto Rico and holds a master's degree in Education of Foreign Languages from UCLA. This approach makes it fun and involving for the learners, regardless of age.

Spanish-4-You offers four online Spanish curriculums tailored by age: kindergarten to third grade, fourth to eighth grade, high school, and adults. Ready-to-teach lessons for children include original poster-size illustrations, coloring pages, games, puzzles and songs. Lessons for adults are self-explanatory for those individuals who have a limited knowledge of the language and wish to study on their own. All the exercises are practical, and grammar is presented in very small, absorbable doses.

In business since 1999, Spanish-4-You created all its programs from scratch. The lessons are based on years of use and refinement with clients ranging from pre-schoolers through corporate executives at Rand Corporation, Kaiser Permanente, SONY Pictures, Coca-Cola, the U.S. State Department and many others.

The fun and practical lessons are available online at a fraction of the cost of live or Skype teaching – an average of $3.50 per lesson, a huge savings from the $40-$120 per hour cost of hiring Spanish-4-You tutors for individual or group sessions. The downloadable lessons consist of PDF files that teachers and students can save or print for future reference and use.

To download a free sample Spanish-4-You lesson, go to: http://www.spanish-4-you.com

