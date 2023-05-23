New Sparkling Wine Maps with Over 150 Producers on California's Central Coast

News provided by

CentralCoastBubbles.com

23 May, 2023, 08:41 ET

The Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo wine regions boast over 150 producers of local sparkling wine.

ATASCADERO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Central Coast now has over 150 Sparkling Wine producers located within the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara areas. Liz Dodder, creator of CaliCoastWineCountry.com and CentralCoastBubbles.com, first created the Central Coast Sparkling Wine Maps in 2014. Since then, sparkling wine production on the Central Coast has exploded, and she has compiled these 150+ producers on new 2023 maps, so bubbly lovers can see all the wineries, producers, and online sites where one can sip or purchase local sparkling wine!

Continue Reading
San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map
San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map
Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map
Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map

California Sparkling Wine can't be called Champagne—it's not from the Champagne region of France—but many of these Bubbles are made in the same Méthode Champenoise. Many fun sparklers are also Pét-Nats (short for pétillant naturel) which are made in the Méthode Ancestrale of sparkling wine, and a few are even imported from France and Italy.

The Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SBbubbles) showcases more than 75 California sparkling wine producers in the Santa Maria, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valleys, as well as Sta. Rita Hills and Lompoc, Los Olivos and the Santa Barbara (and Funk Zone) area. It's perfect for sparkling wine since Santa Barbara County is one of the world's premier growing regions for Chardonnay & Pinot Noir—2 of the main grapes in traditional Champagne. There are also many winemakers experimenting with different grape varieties like sparkling Shiraz and Grenache.

The San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SLObubbles) showcases over 85 California sparkling wine producers in Paso Robles (and Tin City), Templeton, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, and Pismo Beach. San Luis Obispo County has a large range of sparkling wine producers specializing in French classic-style sparklers (including cool-climate grapes from the SLO Coast AVA), as well as Italian Proseccos, and unique grape varieties like sparkling Viognier, Albariño. and Grewürtraminer.

Each map is divided into local wine trails, so folks can enjoy a trip to the Central Coast sparkling wine country, and drink local bubbles!

About Cali Coast Wine Country & Central Coast Bubbles
Cali Coast Wine Country and Central Coast Bubbles were created by Liz Dodder, a food and wine writer, photographer, recipe developer, web designer, social media maven and Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW). Dodder spent 18 years creating content for corporations in Texas, California and Switzerland, and eventually found herself on the Central Coast. Since then, Dodder has been marketing and creating content for local companies for over 12 years, including Edible SLO, Edible SB and wine country magazines in addition to sharing her love of Bubbles with her followers online.

Media Contact:
Liz Dodder
818-468-1971
[email protected] 

SOURCE CentralCoastBubbles.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.