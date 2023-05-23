New Sparkling Wine Maps with Over 150 Producers on California's Central Coast

The Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo wine regions boast over 150 producers of local sparkling wine.

ATASCADERO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Central Coast now has over 150 Sparkling Wine producers located within the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara areas. Liz Dodder, creator of CaliCoastWineCountry.com and CentralCoastBubbles.com, first created the Central Coast Sparkling Wine Maps in 2014. Since then, sparkling wine production on the Central Coast has exploded, and she has compiled these 150+ producers on new 2023 maps, so bubbly lovers can see all the wineries, producers, and online sites where one can sip or purchase local sparkling wine!

San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map

California Sparkling Wine can't be called Champagne—it's not from the Champagne region of France—but many of these Bubbles are made in the same Méthode Champenoise. Many fun sparklers are also Pét-Nats (short for pétillant naturel) which are made in the Méthode Ancestrale of sparkling wine, and a few are even imported from France and Italy.

The Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SBbubbles) showcases more than 75 California sparkling wine producers in the Santa Maria, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valleys, as well as Sta. Rita Hills and Lompoc, Los Olivos and the Santa Barbara (and Funk Zone) area. It's perfect for sparkling wine since Santa Barbara County is one of the world's premier growing regions for Chardonnay & Pinot Noir—2 of the main grapes in traditional Champagne. There are also many winemakers experimenting with different grape varieties like sparkling Shiraz and Grenache.

The San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SLObubbles) showcases over 85 California sparkling wine producers in Paso Robles (and Tin City), Templeton, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, and Pismo Beach. San Luis Obispo County has a large range of sparkling wine producers specializing in French classic-style sparklers (including cool-climate grapes from the SLO Coast AVA), as well as Italian Proseccos, and unique grape varieties like sparkling Viognier, Albariño. and Grewürtraminer.

Each map is divided into local wine trails, so folks can enjoy a trip to the Central Coast sparkling wine country, and drink local bubbles!

About Cali Coast Wine Country & Central Coast Bubbles

Cali Coast Wine Country and Central Coast Bubbles were created by Liz Dodder, a food and wine writer, photographer, recipe developer, web designer, social media maven and Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW). Dodder spent 18 years creating content for corporations in Texas, California and Switzerland, and eventually found herself on the Central Coast. Since then, Dodder has been marketing and creating content for local companies for over 12 years, including Edible SLO, Edible SB and wine country magazines in addition to sharing her love of Bubbles with her followers online.

Media Contact:

Liz Dodder

818-468-1971

[email protected]

SOURCE CentralCoastBubbles.com