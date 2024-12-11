New Spatial Data Logic and Pagefreezer Partnership Aims to Modernize Digital Record-Keeping for Local Government Agencies

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Data Logic (SDL) and Pagefreezer have announced a strategic partnership to help government agencies streamline website and social media record-keeping operations and improve transparency initiatives. "This partnership reflects SDL's commitment to customer obsession, " said Javier Muniz, CEO of SDL. "We've seen our government clients struggle with manual processes around FOIA and open record requests. Our partnership with Pagefreezer allows our clients to automatically capture archives of site changes, helping to streamline requests and deliver information to community members more efficiently."



"Open records laws cover a vast range of information generated by government agencies and the rapid expansion of digital records has only added to the complexity," said Peter Callaghan, CRO of Pagefreezer. "Many local government agencies still rely on manual methods to manage records or don't maintain any records at all due to a lack of resources. Our goal is to change that."

Record-keeping Compliance

Government agencies across the United States count on Pagefreezer record-keeping solutions to help them satisfy open records and FOIA requests. The interactive and easily accessible social media and website records are searchable, reviewable, and sharable — and look exactly as they appeared on the live platform. As a result, government agencies can respond to records requests quickly while ensuring all social media and website records are preserved for historical purposes — with minimal manual effort.

About SDL

SDL is a leading provider of modern software solutions that are purpose-built for local governments. For 25+ years, our solutions have helped modernize government departments to increase collaboration, drive efficiencies, and provide visibility to employees and community members. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, SDL serves 280+ government agencies and 5 million citizens from coast to coast. Learn more about SDL at spatialdatalogic.com

About Pagefreezer

Pagefreezer is a leading provider of website, social media, mobile text, and enterprise collaboration recordkeeping solutions the public and private sectors. With the mission of delivering solutions that transform how people protect integrity online, thereby ensuring accountability and enabling the pursuit of justice—Pagefreezer delivers solutions that let organizations of all sizes monitor data sources like websites and social media accounts and permanently preserve content in evidentiary quality. Archived data (including edited and deleted content) can be replayed as if it's live and is often used for litigation and regulatory compliance. Learn more about Pagefreezer at Pagefreezer.com

