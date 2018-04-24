New Speakeasy-Style Dispensary Opens in Los Angeles, Aiming to Keep Cannabis Customers on a 'High Note'

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Network Solutions, a leading LA-based cannabis consulting firm, today announced the opening of The High Note, a speakeasy-style dispensary with high-end cannabis and concierge service located in the historic neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The High Note Culver City officially began recreational sales on March 23, 2018. The dispensary offers a wide array of products including pre-rolls, flower, edibles, concentrates, wax, vape pens, tinctures and CBD products that can be purchased by customers over the age of 21 with a valid license and customers over the age of 18 with a state medical card.

Growth Network Solutions CEO John Jezzini explained that the vision behind The High Note was to provide a truly exceptional environment for the cannabis customer. "I wanted to create a dispensary that served more as an experience rather than just a place where people buy cannabis," Jezzini said. "The High Note strives to bring the industry out of the shadows where it has been for too long. The High Note creates a unique retail experience through its design and its concierge service. By focusing on the customers, we are providing them with a personalized level of service, while educating them on existing and new products."

The innovative design of The High Note was based on a throwback to Prohibition Era speakeasies, with additional elements inspired by music recording studios. In the dispensary, sleek black wood paneling contrasts with exposed golden brick walls. Soft LED lighting illuminates cabinets and glass display cases. Elements of the music motif include a ceiling made up of indented tiles emulating speakers and vintage-style walnut butcher-block countertops specially crafted to resemble audio equalizer levels. The herringbone pattern on the floor creates the appearance of an arrow pointing to the dispensary's sign mounted on the back wall, subtly underscoring that the future of the cannabis industry is The High Note.

The recording studio elements were implemented to pay tribute to the vibrant Los Angeles music scene and each location will feature an eclectic range of music. "Our designers Andrew Gwizdowski, Tyler Emrick and Noel Poirier created the full aesthetic that is The High Note and really brought it to life," said Jezzini.

Jezzini explained that The High Note stands out primarily because of its deep devotion to cannabis culture. "What sets it apart from other dispensaries is that, while it's amazing to see so many other places embracing this revolutionary plant, we are still committed to the culture that is cannabis," Jezzini said.

The High Note is open daily from 10am-10pm at 5277 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016.

Growth Network Solutions is a comprehensive consulting and solutions firm specializing in the cannabis industry. For more information about Growth Network Solutions, please visit www.growthnetworksolutions.com.

For additional information about The High Note, please visit www.thehighnote.com. For interview requests or additional information about John Jezzini, please visit www.johnjezzini.com.

